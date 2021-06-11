Connect with us

Trend clinical topics: Antibodies

Each week, it identifies one of the top search terms, guesses why it’s popular, and provides infographics about related conditions. If you have any ideas about trends and why, please share them at: twitter Or FacebookFind the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape. Coronavirus Resource Center..

From new tools to combat the progression of COVID-19 disease in high-risk patients to studies investigating vaccine lifespan and efficacy, antibody news has become a top-trend clinical topic this week.

Sotrobimab, a monoclonal antibody drug, Emergency use authorization granted After studies have shown that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is effective in protecting high-risk patients from disease progression in patients who are not hospitalized with COVID-19 and do not require oxygen therapy. Less than).Interim report Posted before peer review We showed that 3 of 291 patients (1%) in the sotrobimab group were hospitalized, compared with 21 of 292 patients (7%) in the placebo group. All five patients who needed to be admitted to the intensive care unit received a placebo According to the survey results.European Union Drug Regulators Supports the use of sotrobimab For patients at risk of severe COVID-19 who do not require oxygenation.

Antibody drugs and COVID-19 vaccine Both have proven to be less effective Against the first coronavirus variant found in India, B.1.617.2.according to Report posted on bioRxiv Antibodies in the blood of unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors and those who received two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine prior to the peer review were more potent against B.1.617.2 than against B.1.1.7 3 Double to 6 times weaker (UK) and B.1.351 (first identified in South Africa).

Predicting Vaccine Efficacy Against Viral Variants May be possible with neutralizing antibodies, According to a new study.Research Was announced in Natural medicine Analyzed the relationship between in vitro neutralizing antibody levels and protection against severe COVID-19. Researchers estimated that the level of neutralization required for 50% protection from detectable coronavirus infections was 20.2% of the average convalescent level. However, the level required for 50% protection against severe infections was only 3% of the average convalescent level. Modeling the decay of the neutralizing titer during the first 250 days after vaccination showed a significant loss of protection. However, the model showed that protection against serious illness was most likely to be maintained. Compared to vaccine strains, the neutralization titers for several variants of concern were reduced, and this model was able to predict the relationship between efficacy and neutralization for viral variants.

Encouragingly, the period of protection against COVID-19 after vaccination or infection It may take a yearAnd, according to two new studies, it’s probably longer. Published in Nature Discovered that certain immune cells can become infected with the coronavirus and later survive in the bone marrow of the vaccinated person. These immune cells produce antibodies whenever needed. Another study The memory B cells posted on bioRxiv were found to grow and strengthen for at least 12 months after the initial infection.

The FDA was recently published when assessing immunity or protection against COVID-19. For SARS-CoV-2 antibody testThe FDA has recently recommended not to use antibody test results for these indications. Secure communication“The FDA reminds the general public of the limitations of COVID-19 antibody or serology and tests and provides additional recommendations regarding the use of antibody tests in people who have been vaccinated with COVID-19.” Said Tim Stenzel, MD, PhD, Director, FDA’s Device and Radiation Health Center In Vitro Diagnosis and Radiation Health Department. In a statement..

Read more about the investigational drug and other treatments for COVID-19.

..

