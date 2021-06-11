What is monkeypox?Signs, Symptomatology, and Risks of Cases Confirmed in the United Kingdom

Health officials have identified two rare cases of monkeypox virus in Wales.

The Wales Public Health Service said it has been monitoring two cases of imported monkeypox alongside the Public Health Agency of England since its discovery. Click here for the statement. The virus is said to have been transmitted abroad, and the two cases are members of the same household. Both individuals were admitted to a British hospital with one remaining.

Monkeypox is a rare illness caused by an infection, which usually causes a mild illness, but it heals spontaneously without treatment. Monkeypox patients in the UK are treated in specialized hospitals because some people can cause more serious symptoms.

Here’s what the World Health Organization has to say about viruses:

What do we know about viruses?

It is transmitted from animals to humans and is clinically less serious, but presents with symptoms similar to those previously seen in smallpox patients.

It occurs primarily in the rainforest regions of Central and West Africa and may be exported to other regions.

Human monkey pox was first identified in humans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (then called Zaire) in 1970 by a 9-year-old boy in the area where smallpox was eradicated in 1968. It is considered endemic in the rural rainforest areas of the Congo Basin, especially in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Since 1970, human cases of monkeypox have been reported in 11 African countries. The virus has been exported from Africa several times. In the spring of 2003, a case of monkeypox was confirmed in the United States.

Most recently, Salpox was carried to Israel in September 2018, to the United Kingdom in September 2018 and December 2019, to Singapore in May 2019, by travelers who became ill with Salpox after arriving from Nigeria. I did. A healthcare worker became infected and became ill.

How is it transmitted?

It is transmitted mainly from wild animals such as rodents and primates, but it can also be transmitted from person to person. You can transfer from. Human-to-human transmission through contact with contaminants such as lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and bedding.

Eating improperly cooked meat and other animal products of infected animals is a potential risk factor.

Human-to-human transmission is relatively limited. Infection can be caused by respiratory secretions, skin lesions of an infected person, or close contact with recently contaminated objects.

Infection with respiratory particles from droplets usually requires lengthy face-to-face contact and puts greater risk to healthcare professionals and the families of active patients.

What are the signs and symptoms?

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually 6 to 13 days, but it can take 5 to 21 days.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the first stage is characterized by fever, severe headaches, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle aches, and severe energy deficiencies.

After that, a rash that tends to concentrate on the face, hands, and soles can develop.

Symptoms last 2 to 4 weeks. Severe cases occur more often in children and are associated with the degree of exposure to the virus, the patient’s health, and the nature of the complications. Complications of monkeypox can include secondary infections, bronchopneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, and subsequent corneal infections with loss of vision.

How dangerous is it?

Typically, up to one-tenth of people with monkeypox can die, with most deaths occurring in the younger age group.

Case fatality rates of monkeypox fluctuate between 0% and 11% of the general population and are higher in young children. In addition, people under the age of 40 or 50 (depending on the country) are more susceptible to monkeypox as a result of regular smallpox vaccination worldwide after the eradication of smallpox.

Do you have a vaccine?

Currently, there is no specific treatment recommended for monkeypox.

Vaccinia vaccination against smallpox has been demonstrated by several observational studies to be approximately 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.

However, at this time, the first (first generation) smallpox vaccine is no longer available to the general public. In 2019, a newer vaccinia-based vaccine was approved for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox, but it is not yet widely used in the public sector.