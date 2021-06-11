Taking this supplement without water caused a heart attack in a 20-year-old man.





When numbers on social media promote bold behaviors that affect your body, it’s wise to consider whether it can affect your body. health… Even if the challenge looks harmless. Unfortunately, the young woman struggled to learn this after trying several methods. Ticktaku Users call it a “dry scoop” before a workout. Now that she has survived an heart attack, she speaks openly about her mistakes. Nutrition expert Join and share your alerts. Is New York post Recently, when 20-year-old Briatney Portillo was preparing for an exercise, a male friend reported that he had been scooped up with Redcon1’s total war “pre-workout” energy powder. Portillo says he recently observed a tendency for users to “dry scoop” this type of powder on TikTok. The powder itself is not diluted. Relation: 15 Underrated Weight Loss Tips That Really Work Portillo said that after trying the dry scoop himself, the effect was immediate, but not good. “I was almost suffocating,” Portillo said. “I couldn’t breathe.” She added that she experienced many negative sensations such as coughing, burning gums, dry throat, sweating, and generalized itching. “I felt very tight and heavy in my chest,” she said. “The whole left side of my body hurts very much.” A team of emergency medical technicians took Portiro to a nearby hospital, where the medical team performed an electrocardiogram and a blood test. They also hospitalized her overnight and determined that Portillo had experienced a non-ST myocardial infarction. Dr. Kelly Johnson Arbor is a joint medical director of the National Capital Toxic Center. Regarding this type of pre-workout powder, she said: self: “These training supplements are not considered foods or medicines. They are considered dietary supplements and the industry is not very regulated in the United States … [Pre-workout powders] Not completely benign. “ The story continues Portillo says he has learned an important lesson about her health. “It’s not worth endangering your health or life.” Read to learn how to choose a healthy protein powder This articleRead next:

