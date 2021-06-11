Health
Frequent strenuous exercise increases the risk of motor neuron disease
Frequent strenuous exercise increases the risk of developing the disease in certain individuals, a new study from the University of Sheffield found.
Survey results published in the journal EBioMedicineShows a causal relationship between motion And MND, and High strength Physical activity that is likely to contribute to motor neuron damage is limited to individuals with a predisposing genetic profile.
Scientists at the University of Sheffield say this pioneering study is an important step in elucidating the link between high levels of physical activity and the development of neurodegenerative diseases that affect about 5,000 people in the United Kingdom. thinking about.
In recent years, many professional sportsmen around the world have shared their experiences of living in MND. This condition is commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease. disease In North America, a professional baseball player of the New York Yankees who developed this condition in his thirties.
The lifetime risk of developing MND is approximately 1 in 400. Previous studies have estimated that the MND risk of professional soccer players is six times higher than that of the general population.
Co-author of the study, Dr. Jonathan Cooperknock of the University of Sheffield Institute for Neuroscience, and a senior lecturer in neurology, said: This interaction is to discover pioneering treatments and preventive strategies for this cruel and debilitating disease.
“We have long suspected that exercise is a risk factor for MND, but until now this relevance was considered controversial. This study was frequently conducted by some people. Vigorous exercise This leads to an increased risk of MND.
“It is important to emphasize that most people who exercise hard do not develop MND. Sports have many health benefits, and most sportsmen and women do not develop MND. Next step Is to specifically identify which individual has MND: the risk of MND if you exercise frequently and intensively, and how much exercise increases that risk. “
The lead author of the study, Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, director of the Institute of Neuroscience at the University of Sheffield and the NIHR Center for Biomedical Research at Sheffield, said: We studied the links using three different approaches, each showing that regular strenuous exercise is a risk factor associated with MND.
“There are three important findings in this study: First, people with genetic structures that prefer intense physical activity are at increased risk of developing MND. It is known to predispose to MND30. Expression levels of many of these genes change during that time. People with strenuous exercise and mutations in the C9ORF72 gene, which accounts for 10% of MND cases, have a lifestyle that includes high levels of strenuous exercise. If so, the age of onset of the disease will be earlier. Physical activity..
“Obviously, most people with strenuous exercise do not develop motor neuron damage and more research is needed to identify the exact genetic risk factors involved. The ultimate goal is It is to identify the environment. Risk factor It predisposes to MND and provides information on disease prevention and lifestyle choices. ”
MND (also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)) affects the nerves (motor neurons) in the brain and spinal cord that form the connections between the nervous system and muscles that allow the body to move. It is an obstacle to give. The messages from these nerves gradually stop reaching the muscles, weakening, stiffening, and eventually weakening. Progressive disease affects the ability to walk, speak, use arms and hands, eat, and breathe.
Approximately 10% of MND cases are hereditary, while the remaining 90% are caused by complex genetic and environmental interactions that are not well understood. This is known as sporadic MND.
New research will have a significant impact on global research efforts to identify individuals at risk for MND based on genetics. Over time, the study is expected to enable healthcare professionals to advise families of MND patients about risk and allow them to make personal decisions about exercise habits.
Dr. Brian Dicky, Director of Research and Development at the Motor Neuron Disease Association, said: sick.
“This is because genetic and environmental studies tend to be conducted independently by separate research teams, each dealing with only part of a jigsaw puzzle. The power of this research by the University of Sheffield is that of puzzles. Put these pieces together.
“We need more robust research like this to really be able to understand all the factors associated with MND to help us find more targeted treatments.”
The University of Sheffield’s Institute of Neuroscience brings together leading medical, scientific, and engineering experts to better understand the nervous system and tackle the greatest challenges of neuroscience.
Thomas H Julian et al, Exercise is a risk factor for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis: Mendel randomization, transcriptomics, and converged evidence from risk genotypes, EBioMedicine (2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.ebiom.2021.103397
Provided by
University of Sheffield
