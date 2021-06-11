Yes, children can get the COVID-19 vaccine on top of other vaccines.





Denver (KDVR) — A heartfelt question for many Colorado parents: If my child is approved for the COVID-19 vaccine, can I get other vaccinations at the same time? According to UCHealth experts, the answer is yes. Is CDC changed guidelines It allows for co-administration of the vaccine, which is also supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics. “In general, if you want to get multiple vaccines, it is recommended that you spread the vaccines in different arms. [your child is] I don’t feel complete pain all day long. But yes, you can get everything you need at the same time, including COVID vaccinations and flu shots, “said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of UCHealth’s Prevention and Control. Currently, children over the age of 12 are eligible for the vaccine here in Colorado. According to CDC data, more than 1.5 million young people between the ages of 12 and 17 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Over 13,000 people are hospitalized. Look!Like this, the app transforms your photo into a cartoon



In fact, looking at the current data in our state, the age group infected with the virus is changing. Populations over the age of 70 are not infected very often, with a high proportion between the ages of 12 and 15. Many of these children need to be vaccinated against chickenpox, DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough), whooping cough, etc. before returning to school, so experts vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine in bulk. But I want you to know that it has no effect on other vaccines. ‘ Effectiveness. Good news for children: Many other vaccinations are now combined in one go. “The good thing is that you actually have a combination of them. Now you don’t have to take individual shots of measles, mumps, chickenpox, etc., you can get them all at once. So you can get them all at once. You can hit the shot right away, which is nice for them, “Dr. Baron said. Currently, children over the age of 12 are eligible for vaccination, but Dr. Baron predicts that children between the ages of 5 and 11 will also be eligible for vaccination around August or September. ..



