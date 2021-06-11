Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for cancer patients

“This study confirms that patients do not have to wait for vaccination until they have completed chemotherapy or immunotherapy,” said Dr. Balazs Halmos, MD, director of Montefiore’s interdisciplinary thoracic oncology program. It is stated in. “The side effects of vaccination seen in these populations were less severe than in the other groups. One patient had to go to the emergency room or be hospitalized because of the side effects of the vaccine. I didn’t have one. “

COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective for cancer patients, according to a study published in. cancer cellConcerns over vaccination of this population are due to the effects of cancer and its treatment on the immune system, but researchers said the study should reduce those fears.

The study reviewed 200 patients with a wide range of cancer diagnoses and found that 94% of all patients showed seroconversion after complete vaccination. This is determined by the presence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer. Response rates were very high in patients with solid tumors and low in patients with certain hematological malignancies. However, even most of the latter group initiated an immune response.

“Early pandemic studies have shown that cancer patients infected with COVID-19 have higher morbidity and mortality than the general population,” said the Department of Hematology and Oncology at Montefiore Hospital. Dr. Amit Verma, director, said in the presentation. “We really need to work to protect these vulnerable patients from infection. This study gives us the peace of mind that these vaccines work very well, even for those receiving chemotherapy or immunotherapy. Should help people feel. “

Patients with solid tumors showed 98% seroconversion, while patients with hematological malignancies had 85% seroconversion. Patients receiving certain treatments show worse results, and patients receiving treatments for hematological cancers that act by killing B cells (such as rituximab and chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy) have a seroconversion rate. Was 70%. 74% of people recently received a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. According to the study authors, these rates were still higher than expected.

“Patients who received treatments that affect B cells were ineffective, but patients with blood cancer that affected bone marrow cells rather than lymphocytes responded fairly well with respect to seropositive,” Asta said. Dr. Tucker said in a statement .. “This includes people with acute myeloid leukemia and myeloplastic syndrome.”

Researchers said that part of the reason these data are important is that they include patients with different cancers and different treatments.

“Despite the biggest blow to these groups by the pandemic, vaccination rates in these populations are low,” Berma said in a release. “It is important to emphasize how well these patient populations have been with the vaccine.”

reference

Studies confirm the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination in cancer patients [news release]. EurekAlert; June 9, 2021. Accessed on June 10, 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-06/cp-scs060921.php