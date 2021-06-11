Researchers investigate the link between colon cancer and a high-fat diet

Doctors have long warned that eating a high-fat diet can lead to poor health and illnesses such as cancer and heart disease. The CDC states that saturated fat-rich food ingredients, such as lean meat, are considered risk factors for colon cancer.Currently, researchers at Arizona State University (ASU) say that high-fat diets We investigated in detail the mechanism that causes a series of events that lead to intestinal cancer and colon cancer. Their findings using mouse models may pave the way for potential treatment or prevention of human colorectal cancer.

The study was published in the journal Cell report In a treatise titled “Oxidation of fatty acids activated by a high-fat diet mediates intestinal stem cell and tumorigenicityIt is led by Dr. Mieko Mana, an assistant professor of the Faculty of Life Sciences.

“Obesity is an established risk factor for cancer in many tissues. In the mammalian gut, a high-fat diet (HFD) that promotes obesity enhances the number, proliferation, and function of intestinal stem cells (ISCs). Promotes regeneration and tumorigenesis, “the researchers write. “PPAR (Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor) Nuclear Receptor Activity has been proposed to promote these effects, but its exact role is unknown. Here, in an in vivo loss of function model, It was found that PPARα and PPARδ contribute to the HFD response of the ISC. “

“There is epidemiological evidence that there is a strong link between obesity and increased tumor risk,” says Mana. “And in the gut, stem cells are the cells that are more likely to cause cancer. So what’s the connection? Well, diet nourishes that cycle of obesity and colorectal cancer.”

ISC is thought to regulate intestinal tumorigenesis and increase the risk of cancer when adapted to a high-fat diet.

“I came across PPAR while following up on the mechanisms that stem cells need to adapt to a high-fat diet,” says Mana. These PPARs trigger cellular programs that increase the risk of cancer, but the exact mechanism was unknown because there are multiple types of PPARs and their role is complex to elucidate.

“There are three families of PPARs: delta, alpha, and gamma. At first I thought that only PPAR delta was involved, but to see if that gene is really involved in the phenotype. , You need to get rid of it. “

Researchers were able to observe the role of individual PPAR deltas and alphas using a mouse model that controls intracellular activity. Researchers monitored the activity of PPAR by observing differences in mice fed a long-term high-fat diet or a regular diet.

“But when I removed it from the gut, the phenotype was still observed, so I wondered if another PPAR was making the correction, so I thought about PPAR alpha. Both of these (PPAR). Delta and PPAR alpha) appear to be required for this high-fat diet phenotype within stem cells. “

Researchers then turned to downstream of PPAR.

“Therefore, we investigated further downstream what these two factors (PPARs) might be targeting.“ This is to import long-chain fatty acids (LCFAs) into mitochondria for use. LCFA is part of a high-fat diet. “

When researchers conducted a mouse knockout study of Cpt1a, they discovered that they could block tumorigenesis. Loss of Cpt1a prevented both ISC dilation and proliferation in the crypts.

“Removing Cpt1a can avoid this high-fat diet phenotype in intestinal stem cells,” says Mana. “That is, at this point you can reduce the risk of tumorigenesis.”

Researchers are looking forward to applying their research to human colon cancer.

“All of these studies have been done on these mouse models so far,” says Mana. “One of the ideas we started with was to understand the metabolic dependence of tumors that can occur in natural or pharmacological situations, and to make these metabolic programs damage tumors rather than normal tissues. It was targeted. We are advancing a high-fat diet model, but the ultimate goal is to eradicate or prevent human colon-rectal cancer. “