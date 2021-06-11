Slight increase in Delta subspecies cases in Ireland





In Ireland, the number of cases of the first Delta subspecies identified in India has increased slightly. By May 20, the number of cases sequenced was 126, an increase of 10 from the number at the beginning of the month. The Delta variant represents 1% of the cases sequenced here. The Health Protection Monitoring Center said most specimens of Covid-19 cases sequenced in week 19 were sent to Germany for cyberattacks, but their results have not yet returned. Meanwhile, eight adult hospitals, including St. James’s Hospital in Dublin and hospitals in Sligo, Galway and Waterford, currently have no Covid-19 inpatients. There are also no Covid-19 inpatients at the three children’s hospitals in Dublin, Temple Street, Crumlin, and Talat. “We have better news this morning,” said Paul Reed, CEO of Health Services. Good news this morning. Eight adult hospitals are currently zero # COVID19 Inpatients (St. James, Nurse, Tullamore, Sligo, Galway, Kilkenny, Mercy, Waterford). The same is true for the three children’s hospitals in Temple Cent, Crumlin and Talat. Great peace of mind for patients, the general public and staff. @HSELive — Paul Reed (@paulreiddublin) June 11, 2021 In the two weeks leading up to midnight Wednesday, there were 5,370 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with an average age of 28, according to figures released by HPSC. HSE said a cyberattack on IT systems meant that this data was collected by the Covid-19 care tracker and could be updated when the system was fully restored. One-third of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, and 70% had close contact with confirmed patients. Dublin had the highest number of Covid-19 cases during that period, with 1,750 confirmed. Limerick was followed by 890 and Cork by 474. At the peak of the third wave of the virus on January 18, 2,020 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. As of last night, 59 people infected with Covid-19 were hospitalized, 23 of whom were in the intensive care unit. Your consent is required to load this rte-player contentWe use rte-player to set cookies on our devices to manage additional content from which we can collect data about our activity. Please review the details and consent to load the content.Manage preferences The story of the latest coronavirus Additional Report Dian Connor







