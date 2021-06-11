Three Rivers Public Health Service urges community to help monitor West Nile virus





Fremont, Neb. (KMTV) — Tracking mosquitoes and West Nile virus activity in the area as summer heat and sweltering heat seem to have changed significantly this week. To that end, the Three Rivers Public Health Service has begun activities and is seeking your help. This department usually catches mosquitoes and collects dead birds found in the area for testing purposes. Due to lack of funding, the agency will not collect dead birds, but requires residents to report any findings. “The birds of greatest interest for reporting are Corvids (American Crow, Black-billed Magpie, Blue Jay). To report dead birds, residents are three rivers (402-727-5396). You need to contact. Virus transmission occurs when mosquitoes eat infected animals. After that, it can infect humans. To reduce the chance of getting a virus, the department says it needs to do the following: Use of DEET-containing repellents

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks

Be especially careful when going out at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Removal of stagnant water where mosquitoes breed Most infected people have little or no symptoms or a mild flu-like reaction. However, the situation can be exacerbated for people over the age of 50 and those with a weakened immune system. The agency also said horses could be susceptible to the virus and recommended that owners consult a veterinarian about vaccination against the virus. For more information about the virus, go to the following website: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/West-Nile-Virus.aspx .. Download the app now to get all the latest information. Get the latest news and weather forecasts directly to your inbox..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos