Tick ​​Season 2021: Experts share warnings and advice

This year may be a perfect storm regarding the number of deer ticks and their dangers. Lyme disease And other horrific illnesses brought about by nasty little vampires.

Some experts predict an explosive season due to two factors: a good harvest two years ago yielded a very abundant white-footed mouse. This is the preferred host for the white-footed mouse (the official name for the deer tick). Their larval stage.

This is the time when larval ticks are most likely to occur and spread to humans and pets, says Richard, a prominent senior scientist at the Cary Ecosystem Institute in Milbrook.・ Mr. Ostfeld said. , New York.

And the data collected so far this year seems to support that prediction.

“There are only early populations at the moment, but these early returns suggest a really bad year for nymph black-footed mites,” said Ostfeld. “How widespread it is. I don’t know, but at least in the Hudson Valley and beyond, our data needs to be expressed carefully, which is early data and suggests a big year. “

Last year, the number of black-footed tick larvae was lower than average, according to Ostfeld. “But from what we saw last summer, we expected that the end of spring to early summer of 2021 would be a particularly dangerous time,” he said. Added.

Another factor that is particularly disturbing this year is the absence of white-footed mice at all. “Usually in a forest plot with 100 to 200 mice, there are only 0 or 1 mice,” Ostfeld said. “It’s really tough. The reason this is a problem is that if more hungry nymphs are out than usual, they tend to crawl on a person’s ankles.”

Ostfeld is not the only one seeing signs of prosperity of black-footed tick larvae.

Relation

The Sarabanan Tangamani tick testing lab in northern New York has seen a significant increase in the number of samples sent by people who want to know if the bite tick is Lyme disease or another disease transmitted by a deer tick. Yes.

And this suggests that we may be in the midst of a tick explosion, a professor of microbiology and immunology, State University of New York, Vectorbone Disease Center, Vector Biological Containment. The science of SUNY Upstate, described by Tangamani, director of the Institute and the Global Health Translational Institute. “Look at it Our dashboardYou can see how many ticks have been submitted to the lab, how many ticks have been tested, and how many ticks have tested positive for Lyme disease. “

Thangamani compared current numbers with last year’s numbers.

“Last season, there were 1,299 ticks between January 1st and May 31st,” he said. “Around the same time this year, we added 3,009 ticks and nearly 2,000 ticks.”

To make matters worse, “in 2020, 25% of mites had at least one pathogen, but this year it’s almost 41%,” said Tangamani. “Last year 22% were positive for Lyme disease, but this year 37%.”

Other terrifying illnesses covered by Thangamani’s lab include anaplasmosis, a bacterial disease that can be fatal if left untreated, and babesiosis, a malaria-like parasite.

Based on conversations with colleagues in Connecticut and Massachusetts, Tangamani estimates that disease-carrying mites are increasing in these states as well. “In addition to Lyme disease, the increase in two other emerging infectious diseases is a real source of concern.”

“Last year, 3% of ticks transmitted anaplasmosis at the same time, but this year it was 10%,” said Tangamani. “Last year 5% developed Babesiosis, but this year it is 18%.”

Experts say the only way to protect yourself is to avoid tick bites.

“Larval ticks are usually on the ground or on vegetation with very low ankle heights,” Ostfeld said. “That’s why it’s really important to treat your footwear and socks with insect repellent.”

Relation

Ostfeld said he needed to be aware of the signs of Lyme disease, such as flu-like symptoms, malaise, muscle aches, joint pain, and strange rashes. “Checking for ticks is also very important. “He added.

It can be difficult. The mites that cause Lyme disease are so small that they are easy to miss until the blood begins to fill. “You need to remove everything you find so that you can block at least more transmissions,” he said. I advised. “If you find something that is congested, see a doctor.”

Tangamani recommends throwing clothes into the dryer when they come in from the outside. “Running at high temperatures for 10 minutes will kill everything,” he said. “Also, if you dry your hair, it will dry and die, so shower and shampoo your hair to dry.”

“I also tell my kids to comb their hair over and over again when they come back in the shower, because if you comb comb comb firmly, you’ll get ticks on your scalp.” He said.

“Remember, if you can get rid of the ticks within the first 24 hours, you’re much more likely not to get infected with the Lyme disease pathogen.”