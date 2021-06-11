Multiple Myeloma Stem Cell Transplantation: What to Expect

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that affects the plasma cells of the bone marrow, causing the plasma cells to proliferate and divide rapidly. These cancer cells keep healthy blood cells out and cause symptoms such as bone pain, fatigue, and weight loss. Stem cell transplantation Multiple myelomaIt works by replacing harmful cells with healthy stem cells. These stem cells can grow into different types of blood cells, including: Red blood cells, blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body

White blood cells, which are immune cells that are important in responding to infectious diseases

Platelets help blood clots so Stem cell transplantHigh-dose chemotherapy is used to kill bone marrow cells, including cancer cells. Then healthy stem cells are transplanted. These can come from you (home) or donors (similar). Having a stem cell transplant may relieve multiple myeloma, but it does not cure it. This means that it may recur in the future. Continue reading to learn more about the effectiveness of stem cell transplantation for multiple myeloma and the procedure.

Survival rates for cancers, including multiple myeloma, are often measured as 5-year relative survival rates. This is the percentage of people with multiple myeloma who are still alive after 5 years. According to the data from National Cancer Institute (NCI) The 5-year relative survival rate for multiple myeloma has improved since 1975. This is due to advances in both detection and treatment of multiple myeloma. Stem cell transplantation is commonly used early in the treatment of eligible individuals. The 5-year relative survival rate after stem cell transplantation has also improved over time. For example 2020 research The estimated 5-year relative survival rate for stem cell transplants received after 2014 was 68%, while the 5-year relative survival rate for stem cell transplants received before 1997 was 29%. However, although stem cell transplantation can relieve multiple myeloma for a period of time, it is important to know that most people will eventually relieve. recurrenceIn other words, the cancer will come back. It can recur at any time after a stem cell transplant. For many, it can take years. However, for some people Within 18 monthsIf you are eligible for a stem cell transplant, you can get a second stem cell transplant after a recurrence. Nevertheless, stem cell transplantation continues to be an important part of the treatment of multiple myeloma in eligible individuals. Studies have shown that autologous stem cell transplantation improves overall survival. Median for 12 months ..

Getting a stem cell transplant can be very demanding on your body. For this reason, some individuals may not be suitable for this type of treatment. In general, younger candidates for stem cell transplantation are.by NCI, This is usually categorized as: Under 65: Usually considered a good candidate for stem cell transplantation

Usually considered a good candidate for stem cell transplantation From 65 to 75 years: Depending on factors such as overall health and the extent of the cancer, it may be eligible for a stem cell transplant.

Depending on factors such as overall health and the extent of the cancer, it may be eligible for a stem cell transplant. 75 years and over: Usually not suitable for stem cell transplantation In addition to age, other factors that can affect the eligibility of stem cell transplants include: Whether there is an overall health condition, especially other serious health conditions

Stage of multiple myeloma

Other treatments you have already received To assess whether a stem cell is suitable for a transplant, doctors may ask for various tests to check general health and whether the body can tolerate the transplant surgery. These may include:

Before receiving a stem cell transplant, receive other types of treatment for multiple myeloma. This is called induction therapy and aims to reduce the amount of cancer cells in the body. Induction therapy usually lasts for several months and may include treatments such as: After the induction therapy is complete, a stem cell transplant will be performed. Let’s take a closer look at what that means. Stem cell collection Two types of stem cells can be used in stem cell transplantation: Home Autologous stem cell transplantation uses healthy stem cells from your body.

Autologous stem cell transplantation uses healthy stem cells from your body. Allogeneic. Allogeneic stem cell transplantation uses healthy stem cells from donors (usually close relatives such as siblings). This type of stem cell transplant is usually Clinical trial.. Administer growth factors a few days before the stem cells are harvested. They stimulate the production of stem cells in the body and increase the amount of stem cells in the blood. Taking stem cells from the blood takes about 3-4 hours and includes the following steps: IV is placed in a vein in the arm to temporarily remove blood from the body. This blood passes through a special machine that separates stem cells. After the stem cells are filtered, the blood returns to the body. The harvested stem cells are frozen until needed for transplantation. conditioning In this step, a large amount of chemotherapy is given using a catheter called a catheter that is placed in a vein in the chest. Central venous catheter (CVC)In some cases, radiation therapy is also given during conditioning. Conditioning works to kill your cells Bone marrow, Contains cancer cells. It usually takes one to two weeks. High dose chemotherapeutic agents (and) during conditioning radiation, If used). Stem cell transplant Approximately one or two days after conditioning is complete, you will receive a stem cell transplant via CVC. While this is happening you can wake up and the transplant process itself is painless. It usually takes several hours. These transplanted stem cells can continue to grow into different types of blood cells. In this way, healthy hematopoietic cells are restored to the body and harmful cancer cells are removed. from now on Maintenance therapy is given after stem cell transplantation. This is a type of treatment aimed at maintaining cancer remission and preventing its recurrence. The following are examples of treatments that can be used for maintenance therapy. chemical treatment

Target therapy

Immunotherapy

Corticosteroid therapy

Some side effects can occur after a stem cell transplant. These include: Side effects of chemotherapy or radiation. High doses of chemotherapy or radiation therapy used during stem cell transplantation may cause some temporary side effects. These may include:

High doses of chemotherapy or radiation therapy used during stem cell transplantation may cause some temporary side effects. These may include: Side effects of infusion. Stem cell injections themselves can have temporary side effects, especially if the cells were frozen prior to transplantation.These are often mild and include: Strong taste or aroma often referred to as garlic

Stem cell injections themselves can have temporary side effects, especially if the cells were frozen prior to transplantation.These are often mild and include: The number of blood cells is low. Low blood cell counts increase the risk of developing the disease anemiaHave a potentially serious infection, or are experiencing a dangerous bleeding event.

Low blood cell counts increase the risk of developing the disease anemiaHave a potentially serious infection, or are experiencing a dangerous bleeding event. Graft-versus-host disease. This is a very serious side effect of allogeneic transplantation. Graft-versus-host disease It happens when immune cells from the donor notice that your own cells are foreign and start attacking them. Long-term side effects It can also have long-term side effects from stem cell transplants. These can appear more than a year after the procedure and include: frequently Infection

Extreme fatigue

Low thyroid hormone, or Hypothyroidism

Other organ problems such as:

Cataract

Reproductive effects including: Premature menopause in women



They are usually hospitalized for several weeks to recover from a stem cell transplant. In some cases, outpatient stem cell transplants can be done, but you will still need to go to the hospital every day for several weeks to get follow-up care. During the recovery phase, the transplanted cells settle and begin to grow into new blood cells. This is called engraftment. Doctors and care teams monitor for signs of serious side effects. Recovery includes the following: transfusion. Because the levels of red blood cells and platelets are low after the transplant blood Platelet transfusions can provide these important blood cells during recovery.

Because the levels of red blood cells and platelets are low after the transplant blood Platelet transfusions can provide these important blood cells during recovery. Antibacterial drug. A decrease in white blood cells after transplantation makes you more susceptible to infections. For this reason, the following antibacterial drugs may be given. Antibiotics Or Antifungal agent A short time.

A decrease in white blood cells after transplantation makes you more susceptible to infections. For this reason, the following antibacterial drugs may be given. Antibiotics Or Antifungal agent A short time. isolation. If you are in the hospital, you will be placed in a special sterile room. In addition, if there are visitors during this time, you will need to wear protective clothing.

If you are in the hospital, you will be placed in a special sterile room. In addition, if there are visitors during this time, you will need to wear protective clothing. Other medicines. Drugs may also be given to relieve the side effects of conditioning processes such as nausea and mouth ulcers.

Drugs may also be given to relieve the side effects of conditioning processes such as nausea and mouth ulcers. Blood testA blood test that evaluates blood cell count and blood chemistry can help inform your doctor that recovery is progressing. It may take 6 to 12 months for the blood cell count to return to normal and the immune system to fully recover. Therefore, even after returning to Japan, you are more likely to get an infectious disease.

After going Diagnosed For multiple myeloma, your doctor will meet with you to discuss treatment options. Stem cell transplantation may be one of these options. You may have many questions about stem cell transplants, including: Are you eligible for a stem cell transplant?

What additional tests do I need to do to determine eligibility?

What does the porting process involve?

What are the physical and emotional consequences of having a stem cell transplant?

What are the possible types of short-term or long-term side effects and how to deal with them?

How Does Getting a Stem Cell Transplant Affect My Prognosis?

What is the potential risk of recurrence?

What is the impact on my treatment plan if it recurs? Doctors and care teams are important partners in your treatment process. If you have any questions or concerns about stem cell transplantation for multiple myeloma, feel free to contact us.

Having a diagnosis of multiple myeloma and choosing to have a stem cell transplant can sometimes be a daunting task. Don’t embrace these feelings and remember that your family, friends and care team are here. support You are. Stem cell transplantation is often done early in treatment and may be helpful to consider as the first step in a treatment journey. Also, keep in mind that newer and more effective treatments are constantly being developed for all types of cancer. Keep in mind that each person is different in advancing treatment. A variety of factors, such as age, overall health, and stage of cancer, all affect. Outlook..