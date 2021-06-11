



One additional coronavirus-related death and 121 Covid-19 cases have been reported. Northern Ireland.. The North Korean Ministry of Health said Friday that a total of 1,849,169 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were given. Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Bureau of Statistics (Nisra) recorded one death last week, the lowest number reported since July 2020. The weekly deaths from May 29th to June 4th brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by Nisra to 2,976. Nisra’s data provide a broader picture of the effects of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Ministry of Health. The agency’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths, including only those who test positive for the virus. Nisra draws data from death certificates that are documented by health professionals as a factor of Covid-19, regardless of where they died or whether the patient’s test was positive. Statistical agencies are reporting Covid-19 data one week late. As of June 4, the number of deaths in the sector was 2,154. Of the 2,976 deaths recorded by Nisra by June 4, 1,972 (66%) were in hospitals, 774 (26%) were in long-term care, 14 (0.5%) were in hospice, and 216. (7%) occurred at home or at address. Other places. Nisra reported that by June 4, the deaths of 1,011 long-term care resident were associated with Covid-19. This figure includes 774 people who died in long-term care facilities and 237 residents of long-term care facilities who died in hospitals because they were taken to hospitals for treatment. According to Nisra, approximately 34% of Northern Ireland’s Covid-19-related deaths are from long-term care residents. – Pennsylvania

