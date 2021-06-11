Health
TikTok Magnet Challenge: COVID Vaccine Doesn’t Turn You Magnetic
Almost 43% of Americans are fully vaccinated,strange Conspiracy theory Surrounding vaccines are on the rise throughout social media.
One of the most common theories is that the COVID-19 vaccine makes the vaccination site and body magnetic.
People on social media, especially TikTok, claim that magnets stick to their arms after receiving the vaccine.
This theory has been denied by experts, but some are still trying to prove it to be true.
Why do some people think that vaccines turn you into magnetism?
There are many reasons why the Internet believes that the COVID-19 vaccine will appeal to you.
One belief is based on a related conspiracy theory that vaccines contain microchips.
This theory is Microsoft co-founder Bill GatesInvested millions of dollars to support vaccination efforts.
Some people think that the components of the vaccine contain metals that specifically generate magnetism at the vaccination site.
What is TikTok’s Magnet Challenge?
Conspiracy theory is called the “Magnet Challenge” on social media, and thousands of users have posted videos of magnets sticking to their skin or falling to the floor.
1 TikTok user, RobbsfilmsI posted a three-part saga that tries to prove that magnets stick together with a vaccine.
In the last part, he received a suggestion from another user and told him to apply baby powder to his skin so that the magnets wouldn’t stick to his “sticky skin”.
After applying baby powder, the magnets do not stick. Robs Films ended the video because the “magnetization” was suddenly lost, “I would like to publicly apologize …
Ohio nurses even tried to prove that the vaccine causes magnetization In front of the Ohio House of Representatives Health Commission, her test failed only twice.
On Wednesday, Joanna Oberholt testified in front of the Commission about the dangers of the vaccine. Oberholt tried to prove her theory with a key and a bobby pin.
Before sticking the key in her chest, she said, “Explain why the key sticks in me.”
Every time Overholt let go, the key, believed to be made of non-magnetic brass, continued to fall. She then tried the same with a bobby pin that also didn’t stick.
How do you know that vaccines don’t magnetize you?
Now, funny you should ask. With the rise of conspiracy theories on social media, experts have come up to explain exactly why this popular rumor is not true.
According to Forbes, The microchip does not generate magnetism on the skin.
Standard microchip is 13mm long (Or about 0.5 inches). The standard dose of Covid-19 is “less than 1 milliliter (mL), and the typical dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is only about 0.3 mL.”
For this reason, the microchip is too large to fit the vaccine.
If the metal contained in the vaccine is involved, the US-approved COVID-19 vaccine does not contain any potentially magnetic metal components.
Humans are actually a little magnetic already Because our bodies contain iron. However, most of the iron in our blood sticks to oxygen, so the magnets repel. Also, blood contains most of the water, which also slightly repels magnets.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) He also issued a statement denying the allegations.
Their website details that “the COVID-19 vaccine does not become magnetic, including the location of the vaccination.”
“The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain ingredients that can generate electromagnetic fields at the injection site,” the CDC said.
The website also states that all COVID-19 vaccines “do not contain metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium, rare earth alloys or industrial products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, nanowire semiconductors”. Explains in detail. “
So, sorry to TikTok users, the vaccine does not provide a magnetic superpower.
Small magnets can stick to the skin due to sticky skin due to sweat and the body’s natural sebum.
More information on YourTango:
Livvie Brault is a writer of narcissism, entertainment, news and relationships.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]