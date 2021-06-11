Health
Ed Young’s Pulitzer Prize Winner-Pandemic Press
Staff writer Atlantic Since 2015, Yong has been awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for descriptive coverage.
In a series of definitive works that won the Pulitzer Prize for descriptive coverage in 2021 AtlanticEd Young predicted the course of the coronavirus pandemic, uncovered its dangers, and highlighted the tragic failure of the US government to control it.
Mr. Yong, who has been a staff writer at Atlantic Since 2015, long before the advent of COVID-19, we have begun to warn readers about the US pandemic preparedness vulnerability. In 2018, we published his visionary research.When the next plague strikesHe correctly predicted a series of interrelated dangers: the collapse of international communication, the chronic lack of public health funding, the lack of federal supplies and scientific expertise, and President Donald Trump’s leader. Insufficient as.
Here are some of Yong’s breakthroughs over the last 16 months:
How the pandemic ends
The United States could end up with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the developed world. It will be played like this.
March 2020
Everyone thinks the mask is correct
How the coronavirus moves through the air has become one of the most controversial debates in this pandemic.
April 2020
Pandemic summer
The resumption of the United States will not end the fight against the coronavirus. Here’s how the nation must prepare itself:
April 2020
Why the new coronavirus causes confusion
A guide to understanding problems that are now too big to be fully understood by one person
April 2020
The American patchwork pandemic is getting worse
Coronaviruses travel through different parts of the United States in different ways, making it difficult to predict, control, or understand crises.
May 2020
COVID-19 can last for months
The “long-distance carrier” of the disease has endured a constant wave of debilitating symptoms and distrust from doctors and friends.
June 2020
Pandemic experts are not okay
Many American public health professionals are at risk of burning out as the coronavirus surges again.
July 2020
Long haul carriers are redefining COVID-19
A pandemic cannot be understood without understanding the protracted illness that some patients experience.
August 2020
Immunology is where intuition dies
This is unfortunate because we really need to understand how the immune system reacts to the coronavirus.
August 2020
How the pandemic defeated America
The virus has kneeled the most powerful country in the world.
September 2020
America is trapped in a pandemic spiral
As the United States heads for winter, the country circles and makes the same conceptual mistakes that have been plagued since spring.
September 2020
Core lessons of COVID-19 mental debate
The new coronavirus looks very strange. That’s because we pay close attention to it in a way that most viruses don’t.
September 2020
The true meaning of strength when sick
The metaphor that Mr. Trump and others use when talking about COVID-19 exacerbates the pandemic.
October 2020
America is trying to choose how bad the pandemic will be
If Donald Trump is reelected, he will continue to downplay the threat of the coronavirus and more Americans will get sick.
October 2020
“No one is listening”
More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before. Healthcare workers shouldn’t stay that way.
November 2020
The hospital knows what’s coming
“We are on an absolutely devastating path,” said COVID-19, MD, the most prepared hospital in the United States.
November 2020
How science overcomes viruses
What I lost in the process
January / February 2021
Where is the second year of the pandemic going?
When the vaccine is deployed, the United States will face choices about what to learn and what to forget.
December 2020
What Happens When Americans Finally Exhale
The mental wounds of the pandemic are still open.
May 2021
The underlying problem of the pandemic is changing
We understand how this ends up. But who bears the remaining risks?
June 2021
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]