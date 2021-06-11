Monkey research focuses on the brain biology behind “doom scrolling”





June 11 (UPI) – Why do some people “doom scroll” scary headlines to find potentially bad news and hesitate to give negative information? It turns out that monkeys do the same. Recent studies on monkey behavior have failed to provide a definitive answer to the problem of doom crawling, but results were published Friday. In the journal “Neurons” –Provided scientists with fresh insights into the brain biology behind curiosity and fear. “In the clinic, if you give some patients the opportunity to have a genetic test, such as Huntington’s disease, some will be tested as soon as possible, while others will refuse. You have to be tested until symptoms appear.” Said senior author Ilya Monosov in a news release. “Some clinicians are behaving for information, while others are afraid,” said Monosov, an associate professor of neuroscience, brain surgery, and biomedical engineering at the University of Washington School of Medicine. To better understand this phenomenon, scientists used symbols to train monkeys in an unexpected and potentially unpleasant event: blowing air into their faces. The first set of symbols warned the monkeys that the air could blow, but the degree of certainty varies greatly. A second set of symbols dispelled suspicion, telling us that the air blows to the face were prominent or the beach was clear. In the lab, scientists observed how trained monkeys behave after the first sign appears. Some monkeys turned to the second set of symbols, while others turned their eyes away to avoid bad news. “The attitude of seeking information about negative events can be bidirectional, even among animals that have the same attitude toward positively rewarding events,” said Ahmad Jetzini, lead author of the study. I found out. “ “For us, this shows that the two attitudes may be guided by different neural processes,” Gezini, a neuroscience instructor at the University of Washington, said in a press release. Measurements of neural activity in the brain of the monkey model showed that the anterior cingulate cortex processes information about both good and bad possibilities separately. The second area, the ventral prefrontal cortex, on the other hand, determines the behavioral response of monkeys to that information: looking for or avoiding news. The authors of the new study suggest that their study may ultimately help researchers understand the brain biology behind psychological problems such as anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. “We started this research because we wanted to know how the brain encodes the desire to know what our future will bring to us,” Monosov said. .. “We live in a world where our brains are not evolving. The constant availability of information is a new challenge we must address. Understanding the mechanisms of information exploration. Is very important to society. Population level, “Mr. Monosov said.

