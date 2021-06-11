Maryland reported a record low COVID positive rate on Friday, falling below 1% for the third straight day.National

Baltimore-Maryland reported the lowest COVID-19 test positive rate of the week on Friday, falling below 1% for the third straight day.
Hospitalizations continue to decline, and the state reached a milestone earlier this week to fully vaccinate half of its population.
Here’s where the Maryland Department of Health’s Coronavirus Index stood on Friday:
Another 113 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday brought the total state pandemic to 461,097.
The state has reported less than 100 new cases twice in the past week, with a state-wide case rate of less than 2 per 100,000.
Maryland recently reported more than 1,000 new cases daily until April, with more than 3,000 new cases reported per day during peak pandemics in December and January.
On Thursday, nine more people were reported dead from COVID-19. Maryland has lost a total of 9,459 people in a pandemic since the state began tracking the pandemic in March 2020.
Maryland has not reported more than 10 new coronavirus deaths in a single day since May 28.
The number of people hospitalized for coronavirus in Maryland fell by 15 on Friday to 212. Of these patients, 60 required intensive care, three fewer than Thursday.
Hospitalizations have dropped dramatically since late April, the lowest level since late March 2020, shortly after the pandemic began.
The state reported a record seven-day positive rate of 0.91% on Friday, comparable to Wednesday’s record Thursday of 0.95%, down to a record low of about 2.5% until last month.
This may indicate that even though half of the population is fully vaccinated, sufficient surveillance is still in place. If the state tests only sick people, or if the infection rate is high, the positive rate is much higher. The state reported 18,988 COVID-19 tests performed in the last 24 hours.
At some point in January, the positive rate, which measures the percentage of coronavirus tests that tested positive in the past week, rose by nearly 9.5%.
An additional 44,128 new vaccines were given. This includes the first 13,113, second 29,903 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna double dose regimen, and 1,112 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
Total daily vaccinations have generally leveled off since mid-April as more people will be vaccinated, and the state is small for vulnerable and undecided people. We are planning to close the large vaccination site in support of the venue and clinic.
