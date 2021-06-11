Surge test “ready” at Windsor & Maidenhead when Covid-19 cases surge





THE Royal Borough is “ready and ready” to start a surge test in the event of a surge in cases in the area, confirmed by health officials. Throughout Berkshire, Reading, Wokingham, Bracknell, and now Slough are conducting surge tests in specific areas to identify the first delta subspecies detected in India and will begin in the future. .. Surge testing is increasing testing in specific areas and includes a team of experts testing people door-to-door, even in the absence of Covid symptoms. This was mainly caused by the Delta subspecies and was triggered in these autonomous regions due to the surge in Covid-19 in recent weeks, which has become the dominant subspecies throughout the UK. Read more: Surge test approved by the UK Government for Slough While cases in these areas are increasing, infectious diseases in the Royal District are relatively low and stable, with less than 20 cases per week per 100,000 population, a national average. It is well below. Royal districts are well below national and regional averages. Talking to the local democracy reporting service, Stuart Carroll, a senior member of health, an epidemiologist and a UK vaccine task force, has a low infection rate, so the city will carry out surge testing. “I’m not in a position,” he said. However, if the number of cases increases locally, it is “ready”. “We contacted the Public Health England Department and the Government for about two weeks to coordinate what is needed to pass the surge test with infrastructure requirements, he said. Those conversations took place in terms of operational obligations. “If you need a surge test, you’re ready to go.” Other local governments, such as Reading, are already conducting surge tests due to the rapid increase in cases in these areas. Cllr Carroll adds: The decision to use surge testing was based on data and trends taking place at Royal Borrow, and Cllr Carroll said Congress and the public health team would “watch carefully.” Health leaders explained that it is “very difficult” to identify why Royal Borrow’s infection rate is currently low compared to neighboring countries, but that residents are “strongly” adhering to public health protocols. , I believe it may be due to high vaccination rates., And people who are regularly tested. Read more: The 39 zip codes in Berkshire have seen few cases of coronavirus infection in the past month. The government recently announced that cohorts over the age of 25 can book vaccines. Cllr Carroll urged everyone to get a jab as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and everyone else and reduce infections.

