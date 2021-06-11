





At the news desk @infectiousdiseasenews Is New Mexico Health Department (NMDOH) is investigating two cases of suspected wound botulinum. One involves a 26-year-old woman from Rio Ariva County. The other is a 40-year-old man from Bernarilo County, both patients reporting injectable use. These are the third and fourth suspected cases of wound botulinum toxin in 2021, and the two previous cases reported in January were both from Eddy County. Cases of wound botulinum in New Mexico are primarily associated with injections of black tar heroin and methamphetamine. Botulinum toxin is a rare but serious paralytic disease caused by a neurotoxin produced by Clostridium botulinum present in a wound or abscess. Especially when the drug is injected under the skin, Clostridium botulinum can invade and multiply. If left untreated, it can lead to toxin production and progressive muscle paralysis and death. Healthcare providers are advised to inject the drug and consider the possibility of botulism in patients who present with the following signs and / or symptoms caused by bacterial toxins: ・ Diplopia ・ Blurred vision ・ Eyelid slack ・ Slurred speech does not turn ・ Dysphagia ·dry mouth ・ Muscle weakness / paralysis ・ Dyspnea ・ Shortness of breath These are all symptoms of muscle paralysis caused by bacterial toxins. If left untreated, these symptoms can progress to paralysis of the respiratory muscles, arms, legs, and torso, followed by death. Doctors should consider a diagnosis if the patient’s medical history (that is, injection use) and physical examination suggest botulinum toxin. NMDOH recommends that all clinicians pay particular attention to injectable drug users in the case of wound botulinum. Report suspicious cases to the Ministry of Health so that antitoxins are available as soon as necessary. Warn the person injecting the drug about wound botulinum, including notifying the person who injects the symptoms and symptoms and the need to see a doctor immediately. <br />

