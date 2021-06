Did you know that nearly 50% of the population here in Utah helps care for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia? Dr. Amy Kahn, Executive Medical Director Regency Blue Cross Blue Shield “Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common causes of dementia, which accounts for about 60-70% of cases,” said a Utah doctor. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive illness associated with amnesia, cognitive decline, and disruption of daily activities. Kahn ranked 9th in Utah in 2019Th Of the top 10 states with Alzheimer’s disease mortality. She says women are also more likely to die of the disease. Diagnosis is also becoming more common, Kahn said. About one in two adults may have some form of dementia at the time of death. The cause of Alzheimer’s disease is unknown and no cure is known. However, there are some early signs and remedies that can be taken to stop or slow the progression of the disease. “It’s a good opportunity to evaluate. Can you notice behavioral changes, thought changes, amnesia, and even strange social skills?” Says Dr. Kahn. The top five early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease are identified as follows: ・ Memory disorders that interfere with daily life

—— Planning, problem-solving, or money-handling challenges

–Difficult to complete familiar tasks

――I am confused by time and place and can not recognize familiar faces

–Difficulty in balance and judgment distance “Maybe it’s a Fender vendor or something that trips or drops. The important thing is to recognize changes from the individual’s basic functional level,” Khan says. If these signs appear consistently, Kahn says he needs to contact his healthcare provider. But she says there are some things we can all do right now to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. “Healthy behavior definitely improves brain health. These are similar to behaviors that prevent heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.” Recommended health practices include: –Blood pressure and cholesterol control

–Blood sugar management

–Maintaining a healthy weight

–Adoption of Mediterranean or low-salt diet

・ Moderate drinking

–Incorporate daily exercise

–Keep connected Kahn says, "Alzheimer's disease and other dementias affect the whole family." In about 50% of Utahns, which provide unpaid care for people suffering from dementia, caregivers need to reach out to get their own support. Regence Health Plan includes: Individual care support For members and their caregivers who are living with serious illness.

