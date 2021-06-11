Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for descriptive coverage | National





New York, June 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, today wins the 2021 Pulitzer Prize Columbia UniversityReuters journalist Andrew Chan, Lawrence Harley, Andrea Januta, Jamie Daudel, Jackie Bottz The team was recognized in the briefing and reporting department of their series. “Shielded“ The Pulitzer Prize has conducted a thorough investigation based on pioneering data analysis of the U.S. federal court case on the vague principle of “qualified immunity” and how to protect police who use excessive force from prosecution. Admitted Reuters coverage. “In a year of fierce protests against the killing of black American police,’Shield’ gives tremendous moral power to the challenges facing the world’s most powerful democracy, the legacy of racial injustice. Unprecedented series in its breadth and depth. Most of the victims of police violence are lesser known as eligibility exemptions, which is the main reason why they cannot win relief in American courts. No doctrine was tested. The series had a huge impact and pushed eligibility exemption to the center of the debate. How to reform the crackdown on the United States, “said Reuters. Alessandra Garoni.. “You can’t be proud of the’Shield’team. Their series is reliable for the public good to have limited immunity, which makes the police financially liable and informs customers and readers. It has revealed that it has often grown into an insurmountable obstacle to providing reliable journalism, “said Reuters president. Michael Freedenberg.. “Winning the Pulitzer Prize goes beyond the beat to show the talent, rigor and dedication of Reuters journalists around the world,” he said. Steve Husker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters. We are very proud of Andrew, Lawrence, Andrea, Jaimi, Jackie, and the team and honor this tremendous honor. “ About Reuters: Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, it addresses the principles of trust: independence, integrity and freedom from prejudice. Delivering unmatched coverage in over 16 languages ​​and reaching billions of people around the world every day, Reuters provides reliable intelligence that helps humans and machines make wise decisions. Offers. Deliver business, financial, national and international news to professionals and direct consumers through desktop devices, global media organizations and industry events. Reuters: Real-time real world. Media contacts: Heather Carpenter Senior Director, Communication Reuters [email protected] +1 (332) 219-1992 View the original content and download the multimedia.http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reuters-wins-pulitzer-prize-for-explanatory-reporting-301311073.html Source reuters

..





