NewYork-Presbyterian Mandates Workers to Vaccine COVID-19
- Other hospital systems in New York are considering requiring employees to be vaccinated
On Friday, the New York Presbyterian Hospital System became New York’s first medical network requiring employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19.
NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the country’s largest hospital systems, has informed and participated in 48,000 employees that they need to be vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine by September 1. List of ever-growing healthcare networks nationwide We have issued a similar power of attorney.
The hospital system includes Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor, and Westchester Behavioral Health Center in White Plains.
“We take care of sick people, some of whom are very serious, but we take care of sick people every day and take responsibility for their safety during treatment.” The notice states.
“The risk of this problem is high and it is clear that vaccination with COVID-19 is the most important and responsible action that can be taken as a member of the NYP team for the safety and well-being of patients, visitors and communities. And we ourselves. “
According to the letter, NewYork-Presbyterian workers can apply for an exemption for medical, pregnancy or religious reasons. They must apply for an exemption by August 1.
“Requests for exemption will be carefully evaluated and will be addressed as needed. Those who are granted the exemption will be tested for COVID-19 frequently,” the notice states.
vaccine: Many New York homes for the elderly are still struggling to vaccinate their staff.Check facility rates
According to media announcements, President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stephen Corwin and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Laura Forres have jointly signed a notice to workers.
The announcement was that 72% of hospital workers across the state were fully vaccinated, as state data show, as several hospitals throughout New York struggled to vaccinate workers. ..
Similarly, many Elderly Housing with Care is struggling to vaccinate staffSo far, only 62% have been partially vaccinated, but have resisted requesting shots.
Do Other New York Hospitals Mandate Vaccines?
According to Kenneth Raske, chairman of the Great New York Hospital Association, a mandate order was issued as other hospital systems in New York were considering requiring employees to be vaccinated.
“All hospitals and healthcare systems are trying to achieve a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 100% of their employees. The only problem is how to do that,” he supports the mission of the New York Presbyterian Church. Said in a statement.
“All institutions are discussing how to achieve that goal, and some may choose to mimic a coercive approach,” he added. “Hospitals are committed to providing the best medical care for their patients. Fully vaccinated employees can help with this mission.”
Meanwhile, in the Houston, Texas hospital system, dozens of employees could be suspended and fired for refusing to vaccinate COVID-19.
Why you need a vaccine in the hospital
The news that New York Elders needed a COVID vaccine was the first to face a coronavirus last spring as New York Elders became the first hospital system in New York to require staff to be vaccinated. It was an important moment in the pandemic for one of the US medical networks.
Last March, A man in Westchester County was initially treated at Lawrence Hospital Before being transferred to the New York Presbyterian Church / Columbia University Medical Center in Manhattan, tests confirmed that he was infected with COVID-19.
The incident led to the quarantine of 1,000 people in the young Israeli of New Rochelle, a male synagogue, causing a massive public health reaction and the country’s first “containment zone” to shut down communities and limit the virus. The command culminated in’deploying.
On Friday, hospital managers explained the pandemic trials and victories in explaining the reasons for the mandatory vaccine.
“Last year we all witnessed the most serious global health crisis of the century,” they wrote, and employees “rest to overcome patients and communities during this pandemic.” I worked without it. “
“Now, thanks to the advent of the effective COVID-19 vaccine, we can have hope and cheap look for the first time in over a year, but another important thing we all have to take. There is action. Added.
The notice adds that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be added to the system’s existing vaccination requirements for influenza, measles, rubella, and chickenpox.
Meanwhile, federal regulators have told companies, including hospitals, Mandatory workers to be vaccinated with COVID-19..
State officials and legal experts have also expressed concern that mandates may face legal issues because of an emergency use authorization for the vaccine.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first vaccine to apply for full approval last month, but the timeline remains unknown. Moderna applied for full approval of the vaccine last week.
However, many universities, including the State University of New York, have announced plans to require students to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to Japan in the fall.
USA TODAY’s John Bacon contributed to this report.
David Robinson is a state health care reporter for USA TODAY Network New York.He can reach at[email protected] And followed on Twitter:@DrobinsonLoHud
