Health
Britain’s “Freedom Day” looks like Is Mir Mir
London — News media calls this “Free Day,” a country where restrictions on the remaining coronavirus in the UK have finally been lifted, pubs are full, nightclubs open doors, and theaters open. ..
However, recently, the number of infectious diseases with a high infection rate has increased rapidly. A variant of the coronavirus called Delta It has caused a vigilance among scientists and medical professionals that seems destined to wait a little longer for the country to gain freedom.
Boris Johnson is at high risk, often accused of being too inadequate and too late to fight the virus. The question is not whether or not to postpone the June 21st “Freedom Day”, but how much to postpone it. The maximum period under consideration seems to be four weeks, with some insisting on a limited version of the full opening and others favoring a two-week postponement.
An announcement on the next step is scheduled for Monday, and Johnson will study the data until the weekend. However, many healthcare professionals are already determined about the seriousness of the threat from the first Delta variant detected in India.
The concern is that the surge in cases caused by new variants will lead to a surge in hospitalizations, and the virus may once again overwhelm the National Health Service.
“The new coronavirus will not go away on June 21, and lifting all measures as early as 21 risks overturning significant progress so far,” health officials across the country.
He called for an extension of the current limits: “Preventing further increases in cases, more people being vaccinated, and Delta variants, especially in highly infected and persistently infected areas. To ensure time to be protected from. “
Still, this decision entails a dilemma that is well known to Johnson. Johnson is an instinctive liberal and hesitates to take that harsh action by Covid-in the country. 19 Critics have accused the high death toll. He has been accused of postponing the blockade and overturning scientific advice over border control.
In fact, Johnson was accused by the opposition Labor Party on Friday of delaying the imposition of the strictest quarantine restrictions on travelers from India and allowing the spread of Delta variants.
Johnson’s pandemic success, on the other hand, was to spread the vaccine faster than most other countries, with vaccination rates in the UK exceeding 90 percent for all age groups over the age of 65. As a result, the data show that while the number of cases is growing rapidly from low levels, hospitalizations remain manageable and the number of deaths per day is very low, often in the single digits. It is shown.
The disconnection between the infection and hospital cases suggests that the government’s rapid vaccination program is working, which has made Johnson’s Conservative lawmakers noisy in June. He began to urge him to keep the date of the 21st. The choir is attended by business owners who rely on pubs, restaurants and the general public. Theatrical company Impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber said this week he was willing to risk being arrested for a show later this month.
New arrival Data released by Public Health England on Friday It reaffirmed scientists’ concerns about the Delta variant and strengthened their confidence that fully vaccinated people would provide a clear path to full resumption.
On one scale, the Delta subspecies now accounts for 96% of all coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom and is very much from the United Kingdom known as Alpha, which caused a deadly wave of virus worldwide this winter. It even replaces highly contagious variants.
According to the Public Health England Department, studies of spread in the home show that the Delta subspecies is 64% more susceptible than the Alpha subspecies. And, worryingly, patients with Covid-19 caused by the Delta variant are about twice as likely to be hospitalized, and scientists are still working on confirmation, but the variant is a more serious illness. Preliminary indication that it can cause.
In England, many of the most annoying restrictions on pandemics have already been lifted, and people can already go to pubs, restaurants, museums and gyms, but there are some restrictions. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own rules, but they are also relaxed.
Certainty is what many companies are most eager for, so a four-week postponement, rather than a two-week one that may or may not be extended, gives some support. It’s getting harder to plan.
But vigilance poses a political danger to Mr Johnson. “If the Prime Minister postpones the reopening date of June 21, I pledge to work with all like-minded members of parliament to use any mechanism at their disposal to resist change.” Julian Sturdy, a member of Mr Johnson’s party, said: “People’s lives, mental health, and our long-term freedom are forever in jeopardy.”
However, the scientific community remains cautious.
“The virus is working, but it’s out of control and spreading rapidly,” said Gabriel Scully, a professor of public health at the University of Bristol. Admits.
“The concern is that the virus is actually outbreaks,” he said, saying that many of the most vulnerable people are vaccinated, but the virus can spread to others. Was added. They represent a large number of people who are at low risk of serious illness but who can develop long-term complications.
British epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Neil Ferguson told reporters this week that some of the delta variants’ dominance avoids some of the immunity generated by vaccination and viral infections. He said it seems to be due to his ability to do.
This could give this variant a slight advantage in highly vaccinated countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, and is likely to be the “next reasonable rise” in the Delta. Said Jeffrey Barrett, Director of Covid-19 Genomics. Initiatives at the Wellcome Sanger Institute.
Still, the vaccine appears to be well tolerated against the Delta variant, showing slightly less effective than it did against previous versions of the virus, the Public Health Office of England said Friday. Of the 33,206 Delta variants detected by, 59% occurred in unvaccinated individuals and only 5% in those more than 2 weeks after the second vaccination. Unvaccinated people accounted for about two-thirds of emergency room visits by patients in cases caused by Delta.
The problem for the UK is that more than half of adults are fully vaccinated. The government is waiting for a second postponed dose to provide more people with partial protection from a single dose.
Also, for the Delta variant, a single dose appears to be only about 33% effective, a significant reduction in performance against previous versions of the virus.
Professor Scully said the concentration of politics on June 21 would also reduce pressure on other measures the government could take to control the virus.
This includes a surge in vaccination at coronavirus hotspots, increased testing of high-risk people, improved financial support for low-income people in need of self-isolation, and improved workplace ventilation.
“This is not a choice between continuing or relaxing social restrictions,” he said. “There is more that the government can and should do to save us from this problem.”
