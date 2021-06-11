Britain’s “Freedom Day” looks like Is Mir Mir

London — News media calls this “Free Day,” a country where restrictions on the remaining coronavirus in the UK have finally been lifted, pubs are full, nightclubs open doors, and theaters open. ..

However, recently, the number of infectious diseases with a high infection rate has increased rapidly. A variant of the coronavirus called Delta It has caused a vigilance among scientists and medical professionals that seems destined to wait a little longer for the country to gain freedom.

Boris Johnson is at high risk, often accused of being too inadequate and too late to fight the virus. The question is not whether or not to postpone the June 21st “Freedom Day”, but how much to postpone it. The maximum period under consideration seems to be four weeks, with some insisting on a limited version of the full opening and others favoring a two-week postponement.

An announcement on the next step is scheduled for Monday, and Johnson will study the data until the weekend. However, many healthcare professionals are already determined about the seriousness of the threat from the first Delta variant detected in India.