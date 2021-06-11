British Columbia Covers DexCom (DXCM) G6 Sustained Blood Glucose Monitoring System





Enter Wall Street StreetInsider Premium. Apply for a 1-week free trial Here.. Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Is a leader in real-time continuous glycemic monitoring (CGM), and diabetic patients aged 2 years and older who are receiving intensive insulin therapy today may be covered by the state of the Dexcom G6 CGM system through BC Pharmacare. Announced that there is. This increased coverage is in line with Dexcom’s mission to make it easier for diabetics to experience the benefits of using the CGM system for diabetics. “Improved access to CGM technology will improve diabetes management for everyone in the patient’s care circle. As an endocrine specialist and chief physician at a clinic specializing in diabetes treatment, today’s announcement is numerous in the state. We are pleased to benefit people, “said Dr. Tom Elliott, MD, Physician of Diabetes in British Columbia. CGM improves patient’s glycemic control 1,2, and doctors improve patient’s glycemic level. You can better understand and make treatment decisions. The use of CGM may help reduce travel to the emergency room by allowing users to avoid severe hypoglycemic episodes. British Columbia joins Yukon, Quebec, and Saskatchewan to provide public coverage of the CGM system based on the state’s health plan. in addition, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba also recently announced plans to raise funds based on the 2021 budget platform. To receive British Columbia compensation, patients must meet compensation criteria, enroll in a qualified PharmaCare plan, and meet deduction requirements. Today’s announcement is a key achievement in expanding access to life-changing technologies used to manage diabetes, and CGM technology requires intensive insulin therapy to manage type 2 diabetes. We are aware of the impact on people and people with type 1 diabetes. “As a British Columbia-based company, we are excited about today’s announcement and our commitment to the state’s diabetes community,” said Laura Endres, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada. “We have witnessed the truly life-changing impact of improving access to CGM. We want to continue our efforts to reach all people affected by diabetes across Canada. I am looking forward to it.” The Dexcom G6 CGM system includes a small wearable sensor that measures glucose just below the skin. A transmitter that continuously and wirelessly transmits glucose levels to a display device. And have compatible smart devices * or receivers that display real-time glucose data to the user without the need for fingertip sticks or scans. In addition, real-time alerts, including predictive emergency lows, allow Dexcom G6 to alert users before they become hypoglycemic, and the time to take appropriate action before hypoglycemia occurs, day or night. Can be secured. As part of BC PharmaCare’s compensation program, users can now receive Dexcom CGM consumables through participating local pharmacies. For more information on BC PharmaCare’s coverage standards, please visit: https://www.dexcom.com/en-CA/public-coverage And related to the BC PharmaCare website section Diabetes products..

