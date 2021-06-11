RSV and other viruses will reappear when COVID restrictions are relaxed

Marcia Frerick

People aren’t the only ones to get out of lockdown. As COVID-19’s restrictions have been relaxed, masks have been removed, crowds have gathered, and vacationers have traveled, the virus has reduced to a negligible threat in some cases. It is reappearing.

Some of the signs of a decrease in viral illness are anecdotal, especially influenza, And respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection.

But now the data is coming in. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) I issued a health recommendation Notify clinicians and caregivers of the increasing number of cases of seasonal RSV in parts of the southern United States.

With this increase in activity, the CDC is encouraging patients with acute respiratory illness who test negative for SARS-CoV-2 to undergo extensive testing for RSV.

The CDC noted an increase in RSV-positive reactions in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Viruses that get out of lockdown

Early onset is awkward because RSV is common in the fall and winter, says pediatrician Dr. Martha F. Perry.

Associate Professor Perry. He is the Chief of the Pediatric Primary Care Clinic at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Medscape Medical News, Since so many viruses have not been repelled by COVID-19 mitigation efforts, they can begin to circulate at the same time.

“There is an increasing number of presentations to our primary care clinics, emergency rooms and emergency facilities for viral diseases,” she said.

“The concern is whether we can see the summer and winter waves at the same time,” she added.

Perry said experts are closely watching the US RS virus, because in Australia, where the season is opposite to the US, there is already a summer surge in respiratory syncytial virus after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Because it is being watched.

Jewish Telegraphic Agency Report About the recent epidemic of RSV in Brooklyn. According to the city’s health department, Brooklyn recorded 10 cases of RSV in the last week of February. From April 4th to 10th, there were 294 cases.

Ah Research Preprinted by Parsa Hodjat medRxiv And not peer reviewed, Showed a sharp increase in seasonal respiratory viruses, including RSV, in Houston, Texas, after relaxing restrictions on COVID-19.

Researchers found that cases of respiratory syncytial virus increased by 166% by May 25 compared to April.

Parainfluenza-a common virus that causes respiratory illnesses such as the common cold bronchitis, Croup, And pneumonia–in Houston increased by 424% from March to April, the study said foundIt also increased by 189% between April and May 25th.

Seasonal coronaviruses usually occur in winter and decrease in March, but in Houston they increased by 211% from March to April and continued to increase in May.

Rhinovirus and enterovirus cases increased by 85% in Houston from March to April.

Consideration for newborns

Perry also has concerns about immunity, which is usually transferred to the fetus in utero, but said it could be potentially compromised if the mother’s exposure to the virus was reduced.

If a pregnant woman is not exposed to the infection during or shortly before pregnancy or has a mild infection, normal immunity does not spread to the baby, Perry said.

“It’s a place where more serious infections can be seen,” she said.

Dr. Costi Sifli, director of epidemiology at Virginia State University Hospital, said: Medscape Medical News At some point this winter, his hospital had zero cases of influenza and few cases of respiratory syncytial virus.

Recently, he said he saw an increase in parainfluenza cases after a decrease in patients during the pandemic.

He also said that multiple infections with the respiratory virus could be the result of a year with fewer cases.

He said that, in very rare cases, UVA Health babies were simultaneously hospitalized for parainfluenza, adenovirus, RSV, and rhinovirus / enterovirus this week.

“I have never seen a patient or child infected with four different respiratory viruses at the same time,” says Sifri.

He said this is likely to be very rare in the future, but “especially in the fall when people return indoors and don’t wear masks, multiple respiratory virus infections can certainly occur at the same time. There is “.

He is rarely infected with COVID-19 on the surface, but it is not uncommon for other viruses to be transmitted that way, so if he neglects to wash his hands or loosens his disinfection measures, he is non-COVID-19. Said that could be boosted. Respiratory tract infection..

He said people who escaped the common cold and flu through a pandemic could be vulnerable to the re-emerging virus, but it’s too early to tell.

“It is our mission to really promote influenza vaccination,” said Mr. Shifuri, as the outlook is uncertain.

According to CDC data, with the US Institute of Clinical Health Public Health Research Institute Only 2150 cases of influenza were identified between September 27, 2020 and May 29, 2021 (although more people may actually have the flu).

For comparison, between October 2019 and April 2020, the CDC had at least 39 million people. I got the flu..

Maximo Brito, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Illinois, Chicago, Department of Infectious Diseases, Illinois, said: Medscape Medical News He has not seen any increase in threat, but has returned to normal pre-pandemic levels.

However, clinicians face more diagnostic challenges.

Currently, “all illnesses like the flu that enter the emergency room are COVID until proven otherwise,” he said, but other respiratory illnesses need to be taken seriously again. ..

CDC test Check A type and B type Seasonal flu Virus and SARS CoV-2 at the same time. This test is used by the US Public Health Institute. Testing for the virus at the same time gives public health officials important information about how influenza and COVID-19 are spreading and what precautions are needed.

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to CDC Emergency use authorization For combined testing.

The CDC recommends that all people over the age of 6 months be vaccinated against the flu vaccine annually.

Brito said the flu was so controlled during the pandemic that it would be more difficult to predict which strains the vaccine would need to protect.

He also said he was concerned that the amount of false information disseminated in COVID-19 would make people even more reluctant to get the flu vaccine next season. Only 49.2% of Americans were vaccinated.

Brito said he is now seeing people in his clinic, who had no doubts about routine immunization in the past, now hesitating.

“I’m worried they might make the wrong choice in the future,” he said. “I hope I’m wrong.”

Perry, Sifri, and Brito have not reported any relevant financial relationships.

Marcia Frellick is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. She previously contributed to the Chicago Tribune, Science News, and Nurse.com and was the editor of the Chicago Sun-Times, Cincinnati Enquirer, and St. Cloud (Minnesota) Times. Follow her on Twitter. @mfrellick

