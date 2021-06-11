CDC discovers ER travel surge related to suicidal teenage girl suicide





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that the number of people visiting the emergency room after suspected teenage girl attempted suicide surged in the first few months of 2021 compared to the 2019 incidence. Reported to. Is New researchAccording to a survey based on data from the National Syndrome Surveillance Program, the number of visits to the emergency room for suspected suicide attempts was 12 years in the four weeks leading up to March 20, compared to the same period in 2019. The average increase for 17-year-old girls was about 51%. According to researchers, this rate began to rise in the summer of 2020. Number of suspected suicide attempts by boys of the same age According to the survey, male and female adults between the ages of 18 and 25 were relatively stable compared to their corresponding time in 2019. “The results of this study show more serious distress among younger women than identified in previous reports during the pandemic, strengthening the need for attention and prevention to this population, the CDC said. There is. ”

The report is other Recent research Proposed High incidence of mental health problems Some experts are concerned that it may be related to pandemic stressors among teenagers, including self-harm, suicidal ideation, and suicidal ideation. However, the authors of this study did not directly link the increased visits of teenage girls to the ER with pandemics, saying that “this study was not designed to identify risk factors for suicide attempts.” .. Researchers also said that the surge in adolescent girls’ visits to hospitals did not necessarily mean more suicides. In addition, the report stated that from 2020 to early 2021, visits to emergency outpatient clinics for suicidal attempts increased from 2020 to early 2021, which means more suicide deaths. It’s not something to do. “ According to CDC provisional data Vital statistics system,suicide Actually decreased throughout the United States A preliminary study based on local data found that blacks and other colored suicides increased year-on-year, with 44,834 deaths increasing from 47,511 in 2019 to 44,834 in 2020. John Ackerman, Suicide prevention coordinator Suicide Prevention Research Center A doctor at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, said the report was consistent with his experience since the pandemic began.

Dr. Ackerman, who was not involved in the study, Low visit rate to emergency room From teenagers Mental health issues Early in the pandemic, they were probably worried that people would be exposed to the virus, but that number increased over the course of several months. “Emergency departments across the country, not just here in Ohio, are beginning to report very high hospitalization rates for suicide attempts, depression, anxiety, self-harm, and these types of presentation factors.” Said. He has a pandemic Added sources of anxiety For people in groups at high risk of suicidal ideation, such as people of color and LGBTQ youth. However, Dr. Ackerman added that many factors are involved and that the pandemic is just one of many stressors that he called the “year of turbulence.” “Many people are isolated, invalid, or Despairing mood For many reasons, they are all risk factors for suicide, “he said. If you are thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. 1-800-273-8255 (Talk). The list of additional resources can be found at: SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources..

