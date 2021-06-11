A Wisconsin woman sets fire to her husband on suspicion of poisoning chicken wings: police





A Wisconsin woman reportedly tried to set her husband on fire after believing that she had tried to poison her wings. Early in the morning of June 3, Tuhonsty Marie Smith allegedly set her husband on fire while sleeping at her home in Enderis Park, Milwaukee. Henry Williams woke up, noticed that his hair was on fire, and tried to put it out with his bare hands. The man hurried out of bed, went to his three-month-old daughter’s bedroom, and gave him a baby. I grabbed it and jumped out of the house. Williams told authorities that there was only one other person at home when Smith was set on fire. He told police that Smith had been behaving strangely in the last three to four months. New York post.. On June 2, Smith accused her husband of poisoning her wings. As in the old ad As, there is no anger in hell, like a woman poisoned with chicken wings. The same day, the couple had a fierce quarrel when Williams told his wife that he was planning to leave her house. Without wings and prayer to save the relationship, she is said to have set her husband on fire. Police said Smith put a lighter’s liquid in a cup and poured it into his head at around 4 am. It is said that it was ignited using a lighter. Dennis Wilson, the real estate owner where Williams and Smith lived, commented on the fierce quarrel. Wilson, a longtime family friend of Williams, said, “I’ve known Henry since he was a kid, so he’s just grieving.” WDJT-TV“The house is just a thing, that’s why you’re insured, but as long as he’s okay, that’s my main concern. Wilson said, “I’m happy to be able to take the baby out and he’ll be okay.” It will be a long way to recover from the burn, but in the end he will be okay. ” Said. Smith reportedly told authorities that he had mental health problems and took some prescription medications around 2 am on the night of the severe incident. She claims she did not try to kill her husband. 29-year-old Smith faces arson charges that endanger building mayhem, domestic violence, and first-degree reckless safety. Smith will appear in court later this month after the performance assessment is complete.

