Utah COVID-19 Vaccination Increases Due to Delayed Reporting from One Provider





Almost 40% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) An empty vial of Pfizer COVID19 vaccine at the Woods Cross High School Pop-up Clinic by Flea Health, April 27, 2021. Vaccine COVID-19 at ages 16 and 17.

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top story newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox on weekday mornings. To support such journalism Donate Or Subscriber.. Utah’s COVID-19 vaccinations increased significantly on Friday, not because many were vaccinated on Thursday. According to the Utah Department of Health, 37,700 vaccinations include approximately 26,000 vaccinations given at one pharmacy dating back to January 19. As a result of the delay in reporting, the number of Utans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus has increased by more than 22,000 to about 1.29 million. This represents almost 40% of Utah’s total population. According to UDOH, there were 266 new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths. Vaccine dose given in the last day / total dose given • 37,700 / 2,713,796. Utahns are fully vaccinated • 1,293,995. Cases reported in the last day • 266. Number of deaths reported in the last day • None. Tests reported in the last day • 3,737 people were tested for the first time. A total of 7,094 people were tested. Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 157. Two more than Thursday. Of the patients currently in the hospital, 57 are receiving intensive care, two more than Thursday. Percentage of positive tests • The state-specific method is 7.1%. This is higher / lower than the 7-day average of 6.8%. The new state method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. Friday’s rate was 3.7%, below the 7-day average of 4.4%. [Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.] Total so far • 409,007 deaths; 2,3919 deaths; 17,060 hospitalizations. Tested by 2,731,915 people. This story is developing and will be updated.

..





