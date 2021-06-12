Health
Colorado COVID: Spread of infectious variants, scholarship winners, vaccination rates, etc.
Hospitalization and cases:
Unvaccinated people remain threatened with infection, hospitalization and death.
In the last week of May, 36 people died across the state. This is still well above the 22 cases reported by the CDC in the week leading up to June 5, the lowest number since its inception in 2021.
As of June 11, 352 people were hospitalized, well below the number of infected. Soaring at the end of last yearHowever, it is still above the peak of last summer.
Another caveat-almost all people hospitalized with COVID-19 have characteristics in common. They are not vaccinated..
The breakdown of COVID-positive cases by age group as of June 11 is as follows.
- 0-9 years: 4.63%
- 10-19 years old: 12.38%
- 20-29 years old: 21.9%
- 30-39 years old: 18.17%
- 40-49 years old: 15.06%
- 50-59 years old: 12.27%
- 60-69 years old: 8.23%
- 70-79 years: 4.03%
- 80 years and over: 2.81%
COVID and the emotional burden it puts on children
Last month, Colorado Children’s Hospital Declared a pediatric mental health emergency..
“Despite the better situation in terms of COVID, children have been coping with chronic stress and hindering their growth over the past year,” said the Institute for Pediatric Mental Health in the hospital system. Jenna Glover said: “Now children are being asked to start their lives over again. They don’t have the resources to do it, they burn out, they feel late and they don’t know how to catch up.”
A class at Bellevue Elementary School in Greenwood Village attempts to address this with a curriculum that includes: Imagine ProjectDeveloped by Colorado clinical nurse specialists, it enables students to better express themselves about the stress and turmoil of COVID.
Students in Daubert’s fifth grade class were asked to write a personal story using the word “Imagine.” This is an excerpt from the story of 11-year-old Dominique.You can listen here):
Imagine being afraid to get infected with COVID.
Imagine being infected with COVID and quarantined in the basement.
Imagine your family falling apart because you and your mom have a COVID.
Imagine feeling depressed and lonely in the basement.
Imagine no one can teach you how to do an online school. Imagine that you are still infected with COVID and people look back at you.
Imagine your family being vaccinated.
Imagine that you can finally meet your grandparents in 10 months.
Imagine hope..
In Room 132 of the Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy in Westminster City School, CPR News Education Reporter Jenny Brandin interviewed a third-year student about a pandemic. “What have you learned about yourself this year?”
Here’s what 9-year-old Jordin said:::
What was the hardest part of the pandemic?
The most difficult thing about a pandemic is having to wear a face mask. It’s difficult because you can’t breathe and others can’t hear (loudly) reading a book.
What have you learned about yourself this year?
I learned that if you keep achieving your goals and try new things without giving up, you can do anything.
What do you miss in Mrs. Sutton’s class?
I miss the good times we spent and all the good friendships.
Are you nervous about going to 4th grade?explain
I’m a little worried that my work will be difficult.
What are your plans for summer?
One of my summer plans is to meet my aunt.
..
