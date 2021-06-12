Moneypox case confirmed in the UK — Vax before travel





(Vax before travel) Denmark-based Bayern Nordic A / S today announced the recent supply by the Public Health England (PHE) and the Pharmaceuticals and Health Products Regulatory Authority. IMVANEX® Smallpox Vaccine In response to a new case of monkeypox in the UK. Two related cases were admitted to a hospital in Liverpool, England. One was most likely infected in Africa, the family arrived a few days before the onset of illness, and the sibling case was most likely infected with British soil in the first case. Monkeypox It is a rare but serious disease that is endemic in Central and West Africa. Although the case fatality rate is estimated to be up to 10% and less severe, the disease is very similar to smallpox in humans, PHE says. Paul ChaplinBayern Nordic President and CEO commented in a press statement: Vaccination is an important means of preventing and controlling the spread of the disease worldwide. The government plays an important role in preparing for outbreaks by stockpiling vaccines and treatments and making them readily available at such events. “ Bavarian Nordic previously provided PHE with IMVANEX in connection with the first human case of monkeypox in the UK in 2018 and 2019. IMVANEX (MVA-BN) has been approved by the European Commission for active immunization against smallpox and has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US Food and Drug Administration).JYNNEOS) And Health Canada, the only vaccine approved for this indication in these areas. On May 7, 2021, Bavarian Nordic exercised its final $ 12 million option based on JYNNEOS’s $ 202 million order awarded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency in April 2020. I confirmed that. Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA) is a fully integrated vaccine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines.

