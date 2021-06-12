Leading scientists warn that zoonotic diseases need to be stopped at the source

H One of the scientists who identified the life-saving Covid-19 therapy needs “much more comprehensive thinking” about how humans interact with nature to prevent future pandemics.

Professor Peter Horby was one of the designers of a recovery trial who found that commonly prescribed dexamethasone could reduce coronavirus mortality by a third.

He is one of several scientists to be knighted on the Queen’s Birthday Honor List for their work in fighting pandemics and is currently leading the new Pandemic Science Center at Oxford University.

These things are switching from animal sources to humans, and things need to be stopped at the source, not when it’s too late for a pandemic.

Professor Hobby said long-term investment in pandemic research is essential to avoid another crisis of the same magnitude as Covid-19.

“I’ve been involved SARS 1 and with the outbreak of bird flu Ebola I have a pretty short memory among a group of many people who have occurred and forgot about the crisis very quickly, and I’m afraid that what you see is short-termism, “he told PA news agency. It was.

“You see a short-term investment, and then it disappears.”

Professor Hobby also warned that the threat posed to humans by zoonotic diseases (viruses that fly from animals to humans) will only grow when global warming accelerates and climate collapses continue.

“We need a more holistic way of thinking about how we raise animals and how they interact with the environment,” he said.

The Pandemic Science Center works in a variety of areas, including information gathering and situational awareness.

“What are the threats, where are the threats, how can they be mitigated, and how can they be prevented from becoming a pandemic,” Hobby asked.

The center is also working on the development of interventions such as drugs and vaccines that can be rapidly deployed to neutralize the threat.

We will consider not only medical research, but also how to build trust among scientists, politicians, and more. “We are working together to make the world a safer place,” says Professor Hobby.

Also recognized as a knight is Professor Martin Landley. Professor Martin Landley worked closely with Professor Hobby and Professor Richard Haynes to set up a recovery trial.

It was standard practice to prescribe dexamethasone to Covid-19 within hours of announcing the findings on June 16, 2020. NHS

“It saved lives by the weekend, and within days or weeks it was a standard practice worldwide,” said Professor Landley.

“That was a great result.”

The team started the study within 9 days of setting up the study protocol and identified dexamethasone within 100 days of starting the study.

The team assesses the pace of discovery with the involvement of front-line NHS doctors and nurses who helped register volunteers.

“The exam was considered an expert that only special people called” professors “can do,” said Professor Landley.

“What we have done is to turn this into something that every doctor and every nurse can contribute nationwide.”

Professor Landray said medicine has always placed a barrier between front-line medical professionals who bring people to trial.

“One of the most rewarding aspects is feedback from front-line doctors and nurses. In these difficult times, finding a solution in a unique way, rather than just dealing with a crisis. Has contributed to, “he said.

Professor Landray said he hopes that using clinical trials “in the coal mine” of clinical medicine to quickly identify better treatments will be one of the positive legacy of the pandemic.

“Another pandemic happened along the way. I don’t know when, where, or what the bug will be, but it requires better trial and error and treatment for it,” he said.

Professor Hobby praised all patients who volunteered for the trial, most of whom were seriously ill with the disease.

“Many of them were very old and frail, and their families were very worried,” he said.