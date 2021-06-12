Cases of coronavirus in fully vaccinated individuals are extremely rare, the New Jersey Department of Health found.





Between December 15 and April 23, 2020, the New Jersey Department of Health (DOH) identified 1,319 groundbreaking cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This is when a fully vaccinated individual tests positive for COVID-19. Press conference on Wednesday. The number of breakthrough cases represents 0.06 percent of the 2.2 million people who were fully vaccinated during this period. Press release .. This means that 99.94 percent of individuals did not test positive for COVID-19 after being completely vaccinated, making breakthrough cases extremely rare. “The COVID-19 vaccine is an important tool for controlling pandemics,” says Persichilli. “There are no vaccines that are 100% effective in preventing disease, so some cases are expected among fully vaccinated individuals.” In addition, she said that fully vaccinated individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 face less serious illnesses with a small number of recorded hospitalizations and deaths. DOH found that 92 of the 1,319 breakthrough cases identified were hospitalized, but only 30 of these hospitalizations were reported to be associated with COVID-19. was. In addition, 14 deaths were reported in the breakthrough cases, and only 7 were reported to be associated with COVID-19. “It’s important to note that there were about 3,500 deaths (COVID-19 related) in New Jersey during the same period,” said Edward Lifshitz, director of medical services for DOH infectious disease services. “Therefore, 14 of the 3,500 deaths during this period were fully vaccinated.” He also reported hospitalizations and deaths only in individuals over the age of 50, and patients over the age of 80 were admitted to COVID-19, despite breakthrough cases in all eligible age groups. Said that it accounted for almost half of the deaths. In addition, according to the release, 20 out of 30 inpatients had an underlying condition. According to Lifshitz, 505 reported symptoms, 377 were asymptomatic, and no information was available on the remaining 437. People who are asymptomatic or mild are less likely to be tested for COVID-19, so the data may be underestimated, but you can still rest assured. Of the 26,000 fully vaccinated health workers, only 138 tested positive for COVID-19, according to another study conducted by two researchers on the Hackensack Meridian Health Network. And no one got seriously ill. “This data overwhelmingly shows that these vaccines work,” Persichilli said. “It also suggests that the COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the United States provides protection against most COVID-19 variants in circulation (but) circulating throughout the state. The variants that are present can cause some groundbreaking cases. “ The vaccine may not be perfect, but Lifshitz said the vaccine is pretty close and saves many lives. “Of the 1 million (fully vaccinated) people, 602 are positive, 42 per million will be hospitalized, and 6 per million will die for some reason. “He said. “Overview of that number, in their lifetime, about 885 per million people are drowned, 395 per million people are suffocated, and seven per million people are killed by lightning. Therefore, apples. Rather than directly comparing apples with apples, the risk of dying from (COVID-19) is very small. “

..





