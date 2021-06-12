Early rising may significantly reduce the risk of depression

Flash Pop / Getty

It is often difficult to fall asleep. In fact, most nights I was confused, thinking too much, worried, just too tired to settle down at night. I’m always a morning person. I wake up when I hear or see either the sun or the bird first. I’m fine in the morning. It’s the time when I work the most.As a person diagnosed with anxiety Mild depressionAnd those taking both medicines learned how getting up early in the morning can help save my time. Risk of depressionI was relieved. I’m currently taking medicine mental health, If it helps me, I keep getting up early, and science shows that.

Ah Recent research This study, conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and the University of Colorado at Boulder, shows how more sleep and early rising can improve mental health. This study is the first of its kind. In 840,000 participants, researchers found that getting up early alone could reduce the risk of experiencing major depression. And the more sleep you get, the stronger the effect. As reported in Science Daily Research suggests“A person who normally goes to bed at 1 am can save 23% if he goes to bed at midnight and sleeps the same amount of time instead. If he goes to bed at 11 pm, he can save about 40%.”

However, it is not always easy to go to bed early to reduce the risk of depression, especially for those who consider themselves to stay up late. Harvard University Doctor of Medicine Iyas Daghlas Status, “We live in a society designed for morning people, but evening people often feel that they are always off the clock of society.”

One researcher in this study offers some very good advice that we all can keep in mind, especially when it comes to staying up late. Celine Wetter, the lead author of this study, To tell, “Bright your day and dark at night …. Have coffee in the morning on the pouch. If possible, commute on foot or by bike and darken your electronics in the evening.”

In the United States Major depressive disorder It mainly affects women, but it also affects men. It is a major mental health problem among people between the ages of 15 and 44 and is generally diagnosed at the age of 32, according to the American Association of Anxiety Neurosis. To make matters worse, the pandemic has revealed a lot to people, and some have decided that they are not having the right marriage and have decided to divorce. I’m too patient.

From remote learning to telecommuting, commuting, summer camps, and marriage, the ongoing stressors of the pandemic carry a tremendous burden in addition to daily ups and downs. Now that summer is approaching and most people are vaccinated, take additional medications. Go out in nature, soak up the sun, and go to bed a little earlier to reduce your risk of depression.

There are other things you can start today to improve your mental health naturally.Ah CNN report In addition to increasing sleep time, set bedtime / daily routines, avoid caffeine and nicotine, darken the room, pay attention to room temperature, consciously take a deep breath, yoga and tai chi, qigong Release and meditate on your endorphins. It’s also helpful to be surrounded by people and communities that make me happy. Friends and family can also be the perfect medicine.

You cannot escape the possibility of feeling depressed or being diagnosed with depression. Having work with children and lack of time can make it difficult to prioritize going to bed at a more reasonable time. But, as science shows, managing depression requires putting yourself first. Even — in particular — At bedtime.