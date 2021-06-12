Victorian health officials urge people to “call” untested Covid-symptomatological friends Victoria





High-ranking Victorian officials are urging people to “call” friends and colleagues who are showing symptoms of a new coronavirus infection but have not been tested. Jeroen Weimar, Victoria’s Covid-19 testing commander, called after revealing details of a new mysterious case of the disease. Melbourne Those who tested positive on Friday afternoon. Weimar told reporters on Saturday that if residents were showing symptoms to others, they would have to “call them in the best possible way” and ask if they had been tested. He said it was everyone’s responsibility to have “accountable conversations” and encourage each other to take the test as Melbourne’s restrictions were relaxed. “Should I ask people if they have been tested? Yes. Many of us go back to work, go back to stores, go back to cafes and restaurants, and we’ll be with a lot of people.” A Victorian contact tracer interviewed the latest positive patient late Friday. A man from Melbourne experienced symptoms early in the morning, was tested, and returned a positive result. His other three families were waiting for the test results on Saturday. Weimar said the incident was still classified as a “mystery,” but he said he was confident that there were strong signs that it was linked to a known cluster of kappa variants of the virus. The man lived near other cases, and early signs of visiting a place where there were other known cases were found. Weimar was still concerned that the kappa cluster might have more branches and recommended that people with any symptoms be tested. Victoria added 19 new exposure sites late Friday. The Summerhill Medical Center on Plenty Road in Reservoir is listed as a “Tier 1” site. The remaining new exposure sites are “Tier 2” and require immediate testing and quarantine until negative results are obtained. This includes Taylor’s Hill Clinic, Chemist, Coles Express on March 31st and Thomas Town Lexel’s Electrical Appliance and Material Wholesaler for three days on May 19, 20 and 21. Three new infections were confirmed on Saturday in overseas and hotel quarantine. Over the 24 hours to Friday, more than 15,000 test results were delivered and 20,660 vaccines were delivered. Born in Melbourne Two weeks lockdown On Friday, following an increase in local cases since late May. Virus testing rates in some parts of Melbourne are lower than health officials hope, and Prime Minister James Merlino has begged Victorian for testing. “If you live in the Craigieburn area and couldn’t get the test, go out and get the test today,” he told reporters on Friday. The latest epidemic spread to Whittlesea’s local provinces north of the city and the seaside suburbs of Port Melbourne, driving Melbourne into a two-week “circuit breaker” blockade and ending on Friday.

