Why Created Faster Than HIV And How To Treat Cancer

An effective COVID-19 vaccine was developed in less than a year. But half a century after the country declared a war on cancer, and 40 years after the first case of HIV / AIDS was reported, there is no way to prevent any or more illnesses.

why? Biology and timing, scientists say.

After decades of trials, an effective COVID-19 vaccine could be developed in less than a year without a way to prevent cancer, HIV / AIDS, and many other deadly diseases. Was it?

According to many experts, COVID-19 and the viruses that cause it were simply simple targets and occurred at a time when scientists were well prepared to respond.

“COVID-19 can lead to very serious illnesses, spread rapidly and cause a global pandemic, but from an immune system perspective, it’s actually a sissy,” Johnson & Dr. Dan Barouch, who supported Johnson’s development, said: COVID-19 vaccine from his laboratory at Harvard University.

Although the human immune system can easily eliminate COVID-19, none of the 38 million people infected with HIV in 40 years have completely eliminated the virus on their own. 16 years.

“The virus is developing its own tricks to evade the immune system, which the normal human body cannot eliminate, and it makes the development of vaccines very difficult,” he said of HIV. “It’s a fundamental scientific difference.”

SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, is a fairly standard virus made up of a single genetic code, with spiked proteins scattered on the outside, a crown unique to the coronavirus family of viruses. I am giving a profile.

In contrast, the HIV virus has a smooth surface, says Dr. Roger Shapiro, an infectious disease clinician at Harvard TH Chan Public Health School.

“On the surface of HIV, it’s much barren,” he said, which means that vaccine developers have fewer targets to target.

And the actual target that HIV has is covered by the immune system, Shapiro said.

While COVID- targets specific cells that line the lungs, HIV attacks the immune system itself, he said. “The cells that protect us are the targets of HIV. “

In addition, HIV mutates much faster.

“The fluctuations we are talking about in COVID are incomparable to the fluctuations we see in HIV,” said Shapiro. Imagine all the variants people are worried about in COVID-19. Imagine even more happening in one person.

So, unlike the SARS-CoV-2 virus peplomer, HIV lacks a clear target for the vaccine, he said. And the target it has changes rapidly and from the immune system. It’s hidden.

Still, despite the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine Perhaps the world can never be ruled out The SARS-CoV-2 virus eliminated smallpox and contained measles, Shapiro said.

If you are infected with measles or smallpox or vaccinated, you will be protected for the rest of your life. However, with viruses like SARS-CoV-2, this is unlikely. SARS-CoV-2 is the same family as some common cold viruses that people repeatedly infect.

In the case of cancer as well, what to target was an important issue.

“Peplomer is almost always the same in all patients. When it comes to cancer, we all know that it’s a very different cancer,” said a kidney cancer expert at Dana-Farber Cancer. David Braun said: A laboratory in Boston.

Cancer is made up of almost the same cells as the cells in the body. That is why chemotherapy has a devastating effect. It cannot distinguish between healthy cells and cancer cells and attacks both.

COVID-19 also occurred at a time when studies involving HIV and cancer made it possible to develop vaccines rapidly, he and others said.

Baruch has been manipulating the cold virus for years to deliver the HIV vaccine to cells, carrying the vaccine payload to cells without illness. He was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine using the same modified adenovirus 26.

Researchers have also learned how to target peaplomers from the first SARS virus and related viruses called the Middle East respiratory virus.

Gene sequencing has also become fast and inexpensive enough, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been rapidly analyzed and its progress and outbreak variants can be carefully tracked around the world.

Above all, these scientific advances have allowed scientists to develop the COVID-19 vaccine in months instead of years. But people shouldn’t forget or take for granted how lucky we were that the virus was so easy to deal with, the infection of ProHEALTH, a New York health care provider. Dr. Daniel Griffin, Head of the Division, said.

“The idea of ​​a vaccine to prevent people’s deaths in 100% or near ways and prevent infections in the 1990s is a whole new paradigm for vaccine efficacy,” he said.

