Black and Latino communities are left behind in Covid-19 vaccination efforts | Coronavirus

As vaccines became more and more available throughout the United States, US health officials acted swiftly to persuade a large number of Americans to vaccinate. However, as large-scale vaccinations unfold, the black and Latino communities Overly affected The pandemic left behind vaccination efforts Creating racial disparities Who is likely to get a Covid-19 shot.

inside Federation Regional efforts to address vaccine disparities, Vaccination rate Black Americans and Latinos lag behind the general population, leaving many colored communities unprotected against the Covid-19 pandemic.

At least 57% of Americans with racial data available One dose of Covid-19 vaccine, The majority are white, but about 15% Hispanic and 9% black. Both are lower than the US population. Less than half of the states in the United States are vaccinated with more. One-third of the black populationMore than 40 states are doing the same for at least whites and Asians, according to data provided by Bloomberg.

In some states, such as Mississippi, Georgia, and Maryland, vaccination rates for black and Latin populations increased significantly last week, but in most states in the United States, to a community of colored races. Vaccination is delayed.

There are diverse and complex reasons behind the continued inequality in vaccine distribution, from less hesitation to vaccination to inequality in public health infrastructure that imbalances the colored community. There is. The inequality remains persistent as there are various explanations and steady progress is being made to close the vaccine fairness gap.

“We have structural inequality in everything else, especially in health care. I don’t think things like vaccination will happen suddenly. [make] It will disappear, “said Dr. Linda Ray Murray, a Chicago doctor and former president of the American Public Health Association (APHA).

In many states, groping early in the vaccination process leaves long-standing disparities. Mistakes in providing accessible information about the Covid-19 vaccine, Continued distrust of the institutionHesitation occurred, especially in the early stages of vaccination deployment, due to the large amount of false information about the efficacy and safety of vaccines.

“Some people haven’t heard the information they need to make a well-informed decision, and there’s still a lot of false information, and they deliberately give people the wrong information. Some people still have it, “APHA Executive Director.

However, hesitation in vaccination is just one of the reasons why many blacks and Latinos remain unvaccinated.Opinion polls from the Kaiser Family Foundation show that black Americans hesitate to vaccinate It went down in the last few months Meanwhile, Latin Americans’ interest in vaccination remained high. In fact, white Republicans are likely to categorically refuse vaccination.Similarly, black Americans Vaccine hesitarian rate similar to whites, Whites are more susceptible to vaccination.

Structural inequality, as well as individual attitudes, impede fair access to vaccines.

For many people seeking vaccination, transportation to and from the vaccination site is an ongoing problem.Many low-income people of color do not have Access to the car Or you live near public transport where you can get to the vaccination site.

Work and family obligations are another barrier that makes access to vaccines difficult. Even if a person can overcome technical difficulties and secure a long-sought vaccine reservation early in the vaccination battle, vaccination is often available to the person during the day. It depended on whether I could do it.

For many frontline workers The majority of them are of color, Take a break It is still impossible to get vaccinated. Similarly, caring for young children and older relatives can limit the chances of getting vaccinated.

“All of these structural conditions make it difficult to get out of these mass vaccination sites,” Murray said.

Some colored communities also suffer from a lack of medical infrastructure, resulting in limited information about vaccines and the way vaccines are scheduled.

Juanita Ortega (left) receives the Covid-19 vaccine from registered nurse Anne-Marie Zamora at the Pop-up Vaccine Clinic in Los Angeles. Photo: Jae C Hong / AP

In many major US cities, including Chicago, Memphis, Los Angeles, “Pharmacy Desert”, a term used to describe a neighborhood with restricted access to pharmacies Disproportionate impact Blacks and Latinos block access to vaccine reservations at commercial pharmacies. Similarly, as are blacks and Latinos, Less likely to get insurance, They may have Irregular contact with a doctor Someone who can provide more information on how to get vaccinated.

Some states and local governments have taken targeted steps to make the vaccination process available. Benjamin pointed out the following proposal. Door-to-door visit To make a vaccine appointment Mobile vaccination clinic, And other attempts to create parity between vaccine distributions in many states. New federal efforts to increase minority vaccination rates include Use a black-owned hairdresser or hair salon As a pop-up vaccination site, not only to promote vaccination, Offering free Uber and Lyft rides Go to the Covid-19 vaccination site.

“It’s important to bring vaccines to the community, and it’s important not to have one. [have] Please come to get the vaccine, “Benjamin said.

Benjamin also explained how the federal government is planning to achieve a more equitable distribution: “There are states in the United States that have historically performed poorly in all health statistics. Yes, they are at the bottom of the health outcomes for heart disease and cancer. They have a high poverty rate. It will take longer to get them, “Benjamin said.

But, as Murray pointed out, in the absence of the U.S. national health system, states would be in historically poor minority health, or even in countries that are still struggling to get an accurate picture. Stated. Collect vaccine data on minoritiesOur mission is to close the gap in vaccine inequality.

In addition, temporary proposals to increase vaccination rates, especially with the impending deadline of July 4, are structural, such as creating and exacerbating vaccine disparities and lack of pharmacies in the community. This is a temporary solution if you run into a problem. Using Covid-19’s emergency funding to fund short-term proposals, rather than sustainable investment in public health infrastructure, usually leaves structural inequality unaddressed in the long run. Become.

“It’s like saying,’I’m going to hire a few more fire departments for the next year, but if there’s no fire department five years later and a fire breaks out, I’m still having problems.'” Murray said.

Ultimately, more, now and in the future, to adequately address the health inequities associated with vaccines and beyond, despite some improvements in vaccination rates among colored communities. You need to do the work.

“another [pandemic] And there is no 100 years ahead. Earlier, if we don’t invest in infrastructure now, we have to deal with the racial inequality that exists in this country … we’ll see the same kind of inequality in the next pandemic. ” Said. ..