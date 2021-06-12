What Black Americans Should Know About COVID-19

Despite growing concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, especially among black women, there remains consensus that the risks associated with the transmission of the COVID-19 virus far outweigh the risks of vaccination. vaccine..

The Black Union for the special April COVID Town Hall shed more light on this topic. This transgenerational event featured a panel of black schoolgirl club sisters, doctors, moderators and television personalities representing each schoolgirl club. Ronnie LoveSpecial guests included Dr. Vivek Murthy, Director of Public Health, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Chair of the US COVID-19 Health Inequalities Commission.

Fifteen cases of blood clots known to have formed blood clots after vaccination with Johnson & Johnson, most recently reported to be women, vaccinated more black Americans The US goal of vaccination has receded. These are rare cases among the more than 7 million people who have been vaccinated with the J & J vaccine, but Dr. Nunes-Smith said that federal regulators have vaccinated to ensure the safety of the vaccine. Said that it is important to investigate.

“The potential for these complications from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is extremely rare,” says Dr. Nunez Smith. “Despite these low risks, this precautionary measure is still in place, which also shows that it is continuously monitored for maximum safety.”

The J & J vaccine was considered safe and the suspension was lifted, so the company Warning label Regarding vaccines in the United States, similar to those recommended by the European Medicines Agency to warn potential users of the rare possibility of blood clots.

Now that Moderna, Pfizer, and J & J vaccines are available to all adults in the United States, health officials recommend that black Americans be vaccinated as soon as possible. “Still, the benefits outweigh the risk of getting the virus. The safety profile of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is still strong,” said Dr. Mercy.

Vaccine reluctance for black women

Recent research by Kaiser Family Foundation Approximately one in five (19%) of black women in the United States say they will never be vaccinated against COVID-19, accounting for a larger proportion than black men (7%). This great resistance of black women includes pregnant women who are concerned about serious side effects such as infertility.

Dr. Jones dispelled the myth that vaccines are causally linked to the loss of pregnancy in black women. “There is no data to support the direct link between miscarriage and vaccines,” said Dr. Jones. “Some black women’s questions come from their beliefs about their cellular level and how the body responds to vaccines as part of the immune system. All these theories are” urban legends. ” And has not been verified, “added Dr. Jones.

After providing important information to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Dr. Mercy provided some encouragement to save the lives of blacks. “This is a people’s power movement. It’s a way to regain our lives,” he said. “Black women can take the lead and be at the forefront of bringing life back to the community. You can!”

At BCAC’s sequel, the intergenerational event Calling All Brothers, 15 brothers and sisters participated in a conversation about COVID-19 and vaccines with Dr. Cameron Webb of the Whitehouse COVID-19 response team.Actor Laz Alonso We hosted an event on Facebook Live.

COVID-19 and anti-black violence “twindemic”

The city hall occurred just 455 days after the first COVID-19 case was recorded in the United States.The virus has now killed more people 596,059 Americans..

Dr. Webb reminded an audience of more than 246,000 viewers that three cases were convicted in a trial of a former Minneapolis police officer only two hours later. Derek Chauvin The person who killed George Floyd last spring. Dr. Webb said he couldn’t talk about COVID without discussing the social injustices that continue to troll the black community across the country.

“These twin outbreaks have spread throughout the country’s history, not just some changes from last year,” said Dr. Webb. “This recognizes that we need the same kind of advocacy, the same kind of passion, the same kind of energy that is put into dealing with racial injustice in our criminal justice system. It’s a very important moment to devote. Our community’s response to this pandemic. “

Dr. Webb emphasized the importance of encouraging more black Americans to vaccinate by gaining confidence and understanding of the science used to develop the vaccine. He added that he did to recommend vaccination to his parents, wife and five siblings, and did not recommend vaccination to his family unless he believed it was safe and effective.

“In all my medical training, without the heartfelt trust of science, I wouldn’t have a single chance to vaccinate people I love,” he said. “In fact, my whole family took one of the three vaccines, received a life-saving vaccine, and got a vaccine to get closer to spending this year’s vacation together. That’s a big deal. is.”

Pandemic and life trajectory

Overcoming the effects of the pandemic was also a constant struggle for some of the next-generation leaders in the conversation, the black brothers and brothers of college undergraduates. Evan Jackson of Kappa Alpha Psi Fratanity said his friends on campus are finally getting to a better place since COVID-19 moved to the United States at the end of the winter of 2019-2020.

“The shock is what we are trying to overcome now,” said Jackson. “On the other hand, many good plans were born, people went home, thought seriously, stepped back, what Now I have time to think about what’s important, what I want to see in the world, and what I want to see. Follow their path. ”

Jackson asked Dr. Webb about his current trajectory. J & J vaccineAfter a 10-day break, I returned to the path of fighting a pandemic. Dr. Webb said the recent suspension of vaccines is good news for the black community and is great evidence of how enthusiastic the Byden Harris administration is on vaccine safety.

“Every effort is to save lives. The whole effort is to keep people healthy,” said Dr. Webb. “So I’d like to take the time to investigate. It’s a safe vaccine. I want to be clear about it. Who is at risk of this very rare side effect from this pause? I was able to figure out exactly what it was. But just believe it. It’s not available unless we believe it’s safe. ”

Herd immunity by autumn?

Given that our country has once again obtained three safe and effective vaccines Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Fully vaccinated Americans emphasize that as they approach mass immunity, they do not need to wear masks outdoors in a small crowd. Dr. Anthony FauciPresident Biden’s chief medical adviser predicts that herd immunity may occur by the end of this summer or the beginning of autumn.

Dr. Webb joked that a broken COVID-19 crystal ball couldn’t predict the future. However, he reminded us that it was too early to throw away the masks and emphasized that by continuing to take public health safety measures, the black community would return to what we value.

“Now is the time to double. Now is the time to maintain our discipline,” said Dr. Webb. “over 50 Adults (USA) have been vaccinated with this vaccine at least once. One-third are fully vaccinated. Now, if you lean forward and get the job done, you can survive this. “

Host Laz Alonso concludes the two days of insightful involvement with words of encouragement and solidarity for all black communities: “Continue to wear a mask. Go get the vaccine. “Alonso said. “Don’t be afraid of this. We are stronger than this. We have survived and will continue to survive as a black community.”

To see a replay of these entire BCAC Facebook live events, see also information about upcoming events. Facebook Black Doctor.Org (for girls’ student club events) And Facebook Black Doctor.org (for fraternity events). Visit here for COVID-19 information, health and wellness information. Black Doctor.OrgIs the world’s largest and most comprehensive online health resource, especially for African Americans.

Learn more about COVID-19, health and wellness. Black Union against COVID-19An important health resource for African Americans.

