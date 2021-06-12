Another mainner died and another 53 cases of coronavirus were reported across the state





This story will be updated. Another mainner died after health officials reported another 53 cases of coronavirus across the state on Saturday. The number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days across the state is 889. This is an estimate of the current number of active cases in the state. Maine CDC no longer tracks recovery in all patientsThis is an increase from 943 on Friday. The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has fallen below three digits in Maine for the ninth consecutive day, with an unthinkable level of infection this winter, with well over 800 people infected each day. .. It was on Friday when Governor Janet Mills declared that Maine had declared a state of emergency for the private sector since April 2020. Finally expires on June 30th.. A man in his 70s in Washington County was infected with the virus, killing 845 people across the state. According to the Maine CDC, Saturday’s report brought the total number of cases of maine coronavirus to 68,540.Because Friday 68,487.. Of these, 50,136 were confirmed positive and 18,404 were classified as “potential cases,” the Maine CDC reported. The new state-wide case rate on Saturday was 0.40 cases per 10,000 inhabitants, with a total state-wide case rate of 512.10. The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Maine was 55.9, down from 62 a day ago, down from 72 a week ago, and down from 269.6 a month ago. Its average peaked on January 14th at 625.3. Most cases have been detected in Mainers under the age of 20, but Mainers over the age of 80 account for the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than in men. Use the interactive graphics below for a complete breakdown of age and gender demographics of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. So far, 2,047 mainners have been hospitalized at COVID-19. New coronavirusInformation about patients currently in the hospital was not immediately available. The state-wide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 15.29 patients per 10,000 inhabitants. Androscoggin (8,355), Aroostook (1,884), Cumberland (17,196), Franklin (1,362), Hancock (1,370), Kennebec (6,555), Knox (1,142), Lincoln (1,142) 0355), Oxford (1,075) 2 Penobscot (6,279), Piscataquis (573), Sagadahoc (1,471), Somerset (2,257), Wald (1,043), Washington (927), York (13,431). Use the interactive graphic below for a complete county breakdown by county data. An additional 934 mainners have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, 731,507 mainners received the first dose of the vaccine and 744,421 received the final dose. According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had affected 33,438,248 people and killed 599,181 in all 50 states in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. medicine. Other articles on BDN

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos