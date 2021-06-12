The threat of West Nile virus in summer is difficult to predict

West Nile fever became reportable in the state in 2002, and since then 24 people have died from the disease caused by the virus, and the last death from West Nile fever in North Dakota was reported in 2018. Said Michel Deslov, director of infectious diseases and epidemiology in North Dakota. To the Ministry of Health West Nile virus dedicated website page..

The disease is spread by mosquitoes and mainly infects birds.

People infected with the virus usually have no symptoms, but those who do have usually suffer from headaches, fever, and body aches. A small number of people who have symptoms can become severely ill, leading to swelling and death of the brain.

In 2020, there were six West Nile infections in North Dakota.Source: North Dakota Health Department

Since 2002, the number of cases of West Nile fever in the state has varied from year to year, with the highest number reported in 2007, with 369 cases, 49 of which were reported in Cass County.

From 2009 to 2011, the state reported less than 10 cases each year, which surged from 89 in 2012 to 127 in 2013, 17 of which were in Kas County.

In 2018, there were 204 incidents across the state, 16 of which occurred in Cass County.

In 2019, the number of West Nile cases across the state fell to nine. By 2020, that number had dropped to six.

“In some years the number of cases was very low, in others it was moderate, and then as in 2018, the number of cases increased,” said Deslov. It is difficult to get the numbers in the specified summer.

She said summer dryness does not always lead to a reduction in mosquitoes and West Nile fever infections, citing 2007, the dry year of 369 West Nile fever infections. It was.

“It doesn’t always correlate with rain. I don’t know what will happen,” Deslov said.

When it comes to preventing West Nile fever infections, Deslov said that what individuals do to protect themselves is the most important line of defense.

“We can create the best mosquito control programs, but we know that not all mosquitoes can be controlled,” she said.

“Personal protection is paramount,” Deslov added, adding that applying repellents to the skin, staying indoors during peak mosquitoes, and pruning grass and shrubs can help stop the transmission of the disease. Said.

And while measures like mosquito spraying may not be a panacea for West Nile fever transmission, according to Deslov, such programs have a place in the overall effort.

“It may be beneficial to have some control,” she said, pointing out that it could mean spraying adult mosquitoes or treating water that collects where insects breed. did.

However, not everyone is convinced that aerial spraying is the way to fight the West Nile virus.

Ron Miller, a retired pediatrician from Fargo who has been in medical care at a local hospital for 40 years, opposes aerial spraying of mosquitoes, at least in the Fargo and Moorhead areas. The spread of West Nile virus.

In addition to densely populated areas, Miller said another criterion required for aerial spraying to be effective against West Nile virus is that an actual epidemic of the virus must be present, North Dakota. He added that he believes in the small number of cases in recent years in. It does not meet the threshold.

According to Miller, the best defense against mosquitoes, the West Nile virus, is a personal measure that people can take to protect themselves.

He said he has a cabin in Minnesota and likes to go fishing at night, but unless he wears DEET on his skin and clothes soaked with mosquito repellent, he won’t get the fishing line wet. I will not.

“We will continue to do this until the summer when mosquitoes rage,” Miller said.

The issue of aerial spraying of mosquitoes was the subject of intense debate last August. It was when a large number of monarch butterfly carcasses appeared around the area after aerial spraying.

As a result of that debate, Moorehead officials recently decided to leave aerial spraying as an option this summer, but when city residents and a national committee of experts will perform aerial spraying and truck spraying. We are working on a plan for the truck.

The Commission will meet weekly and will provide a detailed report by late June to help Moorehead officials decide whether to continue aerial spraying as an option this year.

Aerial spraying usually takes place in late July and August.

Ben Praser, director of the Kas County Vector Control Bureau, said mosquito control not only limits the disease, but also reduces the annoyance of the general public to enjoy it outdoors in the summer.

“It’s required. It’s part of our responsibility as a mosquito control district,” Prather said.