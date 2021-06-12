There is no substantive evidence to suggest that children will be more affected in the third wave of coronavirus infections: Report

According to a new report, there seems to be no substantive evidence that the expected third wave of Covid-19 will affect children more or be more severe.

The Lancet Covid-19 Committee India Task Force produced a report after convening a group of experts consisting of the country’s leading pediatricians to investigate the issue of “Pediatric Covid-19” in India. ..

Symptomatology of infectious diseases in children in India seems to be similar worldwide.

“Most children infected with Covid-19 are asymptomatic, with mild, symptomatic infections predominant. Most children show fever with respiratory symptoms and gastrointestinal symptoms (gastrointestinal symptoms) compared to adults. Often presents with diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, etc.) and asymptomatic symptoms. The proportion of children with symptoms increases with age and with increasing severity in such age groups. ” Said the report.

Approximately 2,600 people under the age of 10 from 10 hospitals (both public and private) were admitted due to the lack of a national database of clinical symptoms and outcomes of the two rapidly increasing infected children noted so far. Children (excluding newborns)), Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR area collected and analyzed.

According to the data, the mortality rate of these surveyed Covid-19-positive children under 10 years of age was 2.4%, and about 40% of the dead children had comorbidity.

“9% of hospitalized Covid-19-positive children developed a serious illness under the age of 10. The above observations show the surge in two coronavirus infections experienced by India. The same was true for the time being, “said Lancet’s document.

Three AIIMS physicians, Sheffali Gulati, Sushil K Kabra and Rakesh Lodha, contributed to this study.

Kabra said less than 5% of children in Covid-19 need to be hospitalized and have a mortality rate of 2%.

“It is reported that 500 out of 100,000 children were hospitalized and 2% of them died. Therefore, out of 100,000, only one or two children are seen to die. For children, the illness is less serious. The rate of hospitalization is very low and the mortality rate is reported to be very low. Mortality rates include diabetes, cancer, anemia or severe malnutrition. It also contributes to the underlying illness in the form of comorbidities. In normal children, death is very rare, “he told PTI.

The data was also evaluated separately for the two spikes, from March 2020 to December 2020 and from January 2021 to April 2021.

A multicenter study of 402 children admitted to Indian hospitals recorded similar observations, 90% of which were asymptomatic to mildly symptomatic, and 44 in 318. % Had an underlying illness.

Based on the available data, there seems to be no substantive evidence to suggest that the expected third wave of Covid-19 infection will affect children more or increase the severity of the disease. It has also been shown that children are less ill, have a better prognosis, and have a lower mortality rate than adults.

According to the report, for pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), risk factors for this condition include obesity, asthma, respiratory disabilities, developmental disabilities, heart disease, cancer or immunodeficiency in children, and surgery. Includes those who have received.

The numbers show that acute Covid-19 mortality in teens and older is low, but obese people appear to have high mortality. Most published data suggest a mild to moderate predisposition and low MIS-C-related mortality rates in most cases.

Preliminary reviews of cases at typical institutions further support the low severity of child cases and low overall mortality. However, the medical system is a pediatrician with the right infrastructure, designated facilities for primary, secondary and tertiary level care, oxygen supply, proper equipment, trained personnel, medicines, injections and more. It is necessary to correspond to the number of cases. To the children, “the report said.

Like the adult protocol, national-level clinical protocols must be adhered to at all levels of the institution and at all well-trained providers.

“Healthcare systems need to maintain routine programs such as vaccination and nutrition and identify high-risk patients in advance for better management. Vaccines are an important part of adult prevention strategies. Forming and ultimately important for the child, this must be evaluated and implemented promptly.

“To alleviate panic and anxiety, behavioral change communication and media management should be prioritized. Schools should carefully restart directly, with online access options as needed. With a firm determination to restore children’s lives to normal as soon as possible, “the report added.

