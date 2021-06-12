Maine CDC reports one COVID-19 death as the average of cases declines

On Saturday, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 53 COVID-19s and one death, ending in a week when Governor Janet Mills announced that the pandemic emergency would end on June 30. did.

Mills’ announcement on Friday ends masking obligations for public schools and day care facilities in Maine, resulting in higher vaccination rates in Maine than ever before, reaching 62.8 percent of the population on Saturday, with daily cases. Remains low.

“Today we have taken an important step towards returning to normal,” Mills said in a statement on Friday. “After 15 months of long and difficult months, the end of a civil emergency is a welcome mile. A stone, it reflects the progress Maine has made to vaccinate people, reduce the spread of the virus and restore it to normal.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 68,540 on Saturday. Of these, 50,136 have been tested and 18,404 are believed to have potential COVID-19. The average number of new infections per day for 7 days was 55.1 and the average for 14 days was 63.5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 845 people have died from COVID-19 in Maine. According to the Maine CDC, the person reported dead on Saturday was a man in Washington County in his 70s.

Mills lifted the limit on days when only 38 newly reported cases were reported, the lowest level since October, except for the sum of last Monday.

“The people of Maine have endured,” the governor added in a statement. “There are still challenges, but we will work together as we did last year.”

Dr. Nirab Shah, CDC director in Maine, warned on Friday that the remaining COVID-19 inpatients were “younger, often ill and requiring longer hospital stays,” but hospitalizations were also low. There is also. Most of those people have not been vaccinated, he said.

On Friday, 45 people were admitted to a hospital in Maine with COVID-19, 24 were in the intensive care unit, and 14 were on ventilator. The number of hospitalized patients on Saturday increased slightly to 48.

Shah said he plans to visit another mobile vaccination clinic in Rising Tide Brewery, Portland, with his dog Quincy on Friday. The clinic is open from 11am to 7pm at 103 Fox Street and offers Johnson & Johnson Vaccine shots free of charge without reservation.

Meanwhile, on Friday, five counties — Aroostook, Knox, Oxford, Piscataquis, and Sagadahoc — No new cases reportedThis is the first time in Oxford County since December. The average for the 7-day case on Friday was 3.3.

By Saturday morning, Maine had given 731,507 the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and increased distribution of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine resulted in 744,421 final doses. Of the state’s 1.3 million population, 54.4% received the first dose.

Of the people aged 12 and over who are currently eligible for vaccination, 62.86% are fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus cases by county on Saturday were 8,355 in Androscoggin, 1,884 in Aroostook, 17,196 in Cumberland, 1,362 in Franklin, 1,370 in Hancock, 6,555 in Kennebec, and 1,142 in Knox. , 6 in Lincoln, 6 in Lincoln, 6 in Lincoln, 6 in Lincoln, 573 in Penobscot, Piscataquis, 1,471 in Sagadahoc, 2,257 in Somerset, 1,043 in Wald, 927 in Washington, York At 13,431 people.

By age, 18.8% were under 20 years old, 18.3% were in their 20s, 15.2% were in their 30s, 13.5% were in their 40s, 14.5% were in their 50s, 10.2% were in their 60s, and 5.3% were in their 60s. In their 70s, 4.2% were over 80 years old.

There were 48 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Maine on Saturday, 28 of whom were on intensive care and 14 were on ventilator. The state had 85 beds in a total of 378 available intensive care units and 242 ventilators available in 319. There were also 451 alternative ventilators.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 175.3 million known cases of COVID-19 and 3.78 million deaths worldwide on Saturday morning. There were 33.4 million cases in the United States, killing 599,181.

