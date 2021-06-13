Health
Ontario may see a “tsunami” in patients with COVID-19 with recovered long-term symptoms: experts
According to doctors and researchers, the waiting list for patients in need of long-term symptomatology treatment after recovery from COVID-19 is increasing.
According to Dr. Alexandra Lendelli, a physician at the University Health Network’s Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, 10-20% of infected COVID-19 patients recover from the virus but suffer from long-term symptoms.
In Ontario, there were thousands of cases per day in March, April, and May, with more than 4,000 cases peaking in April.
“In September, there will be a tsunami of patients in need of continuous rehabilitation assistance,” she said.
“Currently, we do not have enough personnel, competencies, or clinics to treat all these patients.”
Treatment may require physiological support
Rendely is part of the University Health Network team, which launched a virtual COVID-19 rehabilitation program for post-COVID-19 patients in the summer of 2020.
She said long-term symptoms could affect anyone, from those admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 to those who were initially mild.
“It’s very difficult to predict whether the degree of illness will lead to the degree of disability. Anyone, regardless of age, can be affected in the long run,” she said.
According to Rendely, her team examines the patient’s heart rate, muscles, breathing, mood, and other indicators to create a personalized treatment plan. They are especially familiar with extreme fatigue and poor concentration.
“Are you not back in exercise? Does walking cause fatigue and functional limitation?” All of this is what we ask patients to do, “she said.
Patients typically receive four to five treatments with physiotherapists and occupational therapists, but about one-third of patients also require the support of social workers. She added that it is psychologically difficult to adapt to a life with persistent COVID-19 symptoms.
“There are also patients with depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorders,” she said. “You can’t help your body function without working on your brain.”
The Toronto Rehabilitation Institute is funding this treatment. In other words, patients receive free treatment. Rendely says most occupational and physiotherapy is not covered by Ontario health insurance and is trying to raise money to serve more patients.
“For patients without financial resources, we can’t always have a physiotherapy prescription and send it to the community,” she said.
More than 100 symptoms may appear after COVID-19
Angela Cheung has seen hundreds of post-COVID-19 patients. She is a co-principal investigator in the COVID-19 Prospective Cohort Study (CANCOV) in Canada, examining the results of more than 1,300 COVID-19 patients over a year.
“Patients with a long-term coronavirus infection (COVID-19) can have more than 100 symptoms,” said Cheung, a professor of medicine at the University of Toronto.
“The most common are fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, heartbeat, and sleep disorders.”
Patients suffering from fatigue “can’t keep up with their usual self,” Cheung said, and may feel completely exhausted from activities such as climbing stairs and cooking dinner. Said.
She said that much is still unknown about the long-term symptoms of the virus, and healthcare professionals are learning with patients. She wants governments across Canada to “think long and hard about some way to manage this post-pandemic.”
Chan and her collaborators will study how these symptoms affect certain groups more than others.
“It will be like HIV. At the beginning of HIV [epidemic]There were a lot of questions, “she said.
“I’m not afraid to say I don’t know, but it helps to do this systematically.”
