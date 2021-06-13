Women’s Mental Health Is Highly Related to Dietary Factors: Study





A new study from the State University of New York at Binghamton University suggests that women’s mental health may be more associated with dietary factors than men. A paper, “Diet Customization May Promote Exercise and Improve Mental Health in Adults: The Role of Exercise as a Mediator,” was published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine. Lina Begdash, an assistant professor of health and wellness research at Binghamton University, previously published a diet and mood study that suggests that a quality diet improves mental health. She wanted to test whether dietary customization would improve the mood of men and women over the age of 30. Begdache, along with research assistant Cara M. Patrissy, analyzed different food groups related to mental distress in men and women over the age of 30 and analyzed different dietary patterns related to exercise frequency and mental distress. I studied. This result suggests that women’s mental health is more associated with dietary factors than men. The frequency of mental distress and exercise is associated with different diet and lifestyle patterns and supports the concept of customizing diet and lifestyle factors to improve mental health. “We found a general relationship between a healthy diet, a healthy diet, exercise, and mental health,” says Begdash. “Interestingly, we found that women had higher levels of mental distress than men in unhealthy dietary patterns, which made women more susceptible to unhealthy diets than men,” Begdache said. It was confirmed, “he added. Based on this and other studies, diet and exercise may be the first line of defense against mental distress in mature women, Begdash said. “Fast foods, breakfast-free, caffeine, and high-glycemic (HG) foods are all associated with the mental distress of mature women,” Begdash said. “Fruits and dark green leafy vegetables (DGLV) are associated with mental health. Additional information we have learned from this study is that exercise has the negative impact of HG foods and fast foods and mental distress. Is significantly less relevant, “Begadache added. The study provides the framework needed for health professionals to promote exercise and customize dietary plans to improve mental health in mature adults, said Begdash. Also, mental distress. It may provide a new perspective for the research community in assessing the role of diet in. Researchers are conducting parallel studies of young men and women, looking at dietary quality from a longitudinal perspective, in addition to sleep and seasonal variables.

