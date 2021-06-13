One new COVID-19 death in Maine due to low daily cases

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 death, and Governor Janet Mills announced that the pandemic emergency would end on June 30. 1 It ended in a week.

Mills’ action on Friday ended masking obligations to public schools and day care facilities in Maine, raising vaccination rates in Maine to 62.8 percent among eligible residents as of Saturday, increasing daily cases. It remains low.

“Today we have taken an important step towards returning to normal,” Mills said in a statement on Friday. “After 15 months of long and difficult months, the end of the emergency is a welcome milestone. It reflects the progress that Maine has made to vaccinate people, reduce the spread of the virus and restore it to normal. “

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 68,540 on Saturday. Of these, 50,136 have been tested and 18,404 are believed to have potential COVID-19. The average number of new infections per day for 7 days was 55.1 and the average for 14 days was 63.5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 845 people have died from COVID-19 in Maine. According to the Maine CDC, the person reported dead on Saturday was a man in Washington County in his 70s.

Mills rolled back the limit on the day the lowest 38 new cases were reported since October, excluding the sum last Monday.

“The people of Maine have endured,” the governor added in a statement. “There are still challenges, but we will work together as we did last year.”

Dr. Nirab Shah, director of the Maine CDC, warned on Friday that the remaining COVID-19 inpatients would be “younger, often ill, and require longer hospital stays.” Has not been vaccinated, he said.

On Friday, 45 people were admitted to a hospital in Maine with COVID-19. The number of hospitalized patients on Saturday increased slightly to 48.

Shah said he plans to visit the Mobile Vaccination Clinic at Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland again on Saturday with his dog Quincy on Friday. Open Sundays from 11am to 7pm at 103 Fox Street, you will receive the Johnson End Johnson vaccine free of charge without reservation.

Meanwhile, on Friday, five counties-Aroostook, Knox, Oxford, Piscataquis and Sagadahoc- No new cases reportedThis is the first time in Oxford County since December. The average for the 7-day case on Friday was 3.3.

By Saturday morning, Maine had given 731,507 the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and increased distribution of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine resulted in 744,421 final doses. Of the state’s 1.3 million population, 54.4% received the first dose.

Of the people aged 12 and over who are currently eligible for vaccination, 62.86% are fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus cases by county on Saturday were 8,355 in Androscoggin, 1,884 in Aroostook, 17,196 in Cumberland, 1,362 in Franklin, 1,370 in Hancock, 6,555 in Kennebec, and 1,142 in Knox. , 6 in Lincoln, 6 in Lincoln, 6 in Lincoln, 6 in Lincoln, 573 in Penobscot, Piscataquis, 1,471 in Sagadahoc, 2,257 in Somerset, 1,043 in Wald, 927 in Washington, York At 13,431 people.

By age, 18.8% were under 20 years old, 18.3% were in their 20s, 15.2% were in their 30s, 13.5% were in their 40s, 14.5% were in their 50s, 10.2% were in their 60s, and 5.3% were in their 60s. In their 70s, 4.2% were over 80 years old.

Of the 48 patients infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Maine on Saturday, 28 received intensive care and 14 were on ventilator. The state had 85 beds in a total of 378 available intensive care units and 242 ventilators available in 319. There were also 451 alternative ventilators.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 175.4 million known cases of COVID-19 and 3.78 million deaths worldwide late Saturday afternoon. There were 33.4 million cases in the United States, killing 599,642 people.

