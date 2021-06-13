40% of Utahn are currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19.





The state crossed the welcome mark on Saturday, but there are still ways to immunize the flock. (Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Janet Bitner said on the final day of the Salt Lake County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine project at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. Jeffrey Hesterman was vaccinated.

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top story newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox on weekday mornings. To support such journalism Donate Or Subscriber.. Utah currently has more than 40% of fully vaccinated residents with COVID-19. According to Utah Health Department, more than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated here, according to figures reported on Saturday. That’s exactly 40.7% of the state’s total population. On the other hand, 48.2% receive at least one dose. This is a welcome milestone, but it is still far from the approximately 70% to 85% required for herd immunity. But it’s almost halfway through the state. At the same time, hospitalizations and ICU visits have increased slightly over the past day. In addition, the number of deaths from the virus in Utah increased by four. Vaccine dose given in the last day / total dose given • 14,659 / 2,728,455. Utahns are fully vaccinated • 1,303,523. Cases reported in the last day • 357. Number of deaths reported in the last day • four. Utah County reported two deaths: women aged 45 to 64 and women aged 65 to 84. In Washington County, a man between the ages of 45 and 64 died. Men aged 45 to 64 also died in Salt Lake County. Tests reported in the last day • 4,431 people were tested for the first time. A total of 7,966 people were tested. Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 164. 7 more than Friday. Of the patients currently in the hospital, 59 are receiving intensive care, two more than on Friday. Percentage of positive tests • The state-specific method is 8%. This is above the 7-day average of 7%. The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The rate on Saturday was 4.5%, which was the same as the 7-day average of 4.5%. [Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.] Total so far • 409,364 cases. 2,323 deaths; 17,079 hospitalizations; 2,736,346 tested.

