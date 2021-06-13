Health
It takes time to fully understand the long-term effects of COVID-19, a protracted symptom
How long does it take for physicians to understand the true long-term health effects associated with COVID-19?
It may take years to fully understand the true meaning of COVID-19. Over time, we continue to learn more about long-term health issues.
So far, what are the most commonly reported symptoms and changes in health in patients who have recovered from the virus?
Most people recover from the virus within a few weeks of getting sick. However, some people experience post-COVID conditions, some of which last for more than 4 weeks. Typical symptoms of coronavirus infection are fatigue and fatigue, poor concentration (“brain fog”), headache, loss of smell and taste, dizziness, fast heartbeat or movement or, chest pain, and dyspnea. Difficulty or shortness of breath, coughing, joints or muscles. Pain, depression or anxiety, fever, exacerbation of symptoms after physical activity.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, do researchers see health effects outside the lungs and respiratory system?
It has a multi-organ effect seen from COVID-19. COVID-19 can affect the cardiovascular system [heart, blood vessels]Kidney; Lungs; Skin; Brain function. Autoimmune diseases and multiple systems of inflammatory syndrome have also been reported.
When should I see a medical institution if my symptoms persist after recovery? Should an individual inform his family doctor that he has previously been infected with the virus, even if the symptoms are mild or absent?
Most treatments for coronavirus infections are symptomatology management. When symptoms become severe, patients need to seek further care to relieve their symptoms. Patients should notify their doctor to let them know when they developed COVID-19.
What can we learn from the 2002 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic about its potential long-term health consequences?
There are several studies investigating the long-term effects of SARS-COV-1 (2002 epidemic). In these studies, a small number of patients had long-term effects such as depression, anxiety, cough, shortness of breath, chronic lung and renal disease. Most patients recovered completely.
Is there a study of what percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were re-admitted to the hospital or received medical care after recovering from the virus?
According to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]Approximately 9% of patients were readmitted to the same hospital within 2 months of discharge after their first COVID-19 admission. Multiple readmissions do not occur very often. Risk factors for readmission include age 65 and older, presence of chronic illness, admission of COVID-19 within 3 months prior to admission, and discharge to a nursing facility.Research is ongoing and this information is subject to change [the] The number of hospitalized patients will increase.
Is it possible that the virus has long-term health effects even if an individual experiences mild COVID-19 symptoms that do not require hospitalization?
People who have had COVID-19 can develop long-term COVID syndrome, even if they have mild symptoms. According to the CDC, about three-quarters of patients admitted with COVID-19 had at least one symptom 6 months after recovery from the acute illness. For the long-term effects of COVID-19, Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation has created a recovery and readjustment program to assist patients recovering from COVID-19. This program is aimed at people who are recovering from hospitalization or mild illness and who have prolonged symptoms and effects. Patients participating in this program can overcome a variety of persistent symptoms such as general fatigue, weakness, and cognitive impairment.
Are there any medical tests or diagnostic imaging recommended for people who have recovered from COVID-19?
Currently, there are no standard recommendations for continuous testing after recovery from an acute viral illness. However, if you are short of breath, have lung problems, or have a persistent heartbeat or movement, further work-up may be needed. If symptoms persist, you should consult your doctor.
Answers have been edited for grammar and clarity.
