Studies have identified how COVID-19 is associated with cognitive dysfunction such as Alzheimer’s disease.





New Cleveland ClinicA led study identified the mechanism by which COVID-19 leads to dementia similar to Alzheimer’s disease. Findings published at Alzheimer’s Research and Therapy show that COVID-19 and common brain changes in Alzheimer’s disease overlap, and risk management and treatment strategies for COVID-19-related cognitive impairment. May be useful for.

Reports of neurological complications in COVID-19 and “long-distance transport” patients often persist after the infection has resolved, SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19). May have a lasting effect on brain function. However, how the virus leads to neurological problems is not yet well understood. “Some studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infects brain cells directly, but some studies have found no evidence of the presence of the virus in the brain,” he said. Fasion Chen, Ph.D., Assistant Staff at the Institute of Genomic Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, and lead author of this study. “Identifying how COVID-19 is associated with neurological problems provides an effective preventive and therapeutic strategy to address the outbreak of neurocognitive impairment that is expected to occur in the near future. It’s important for development. “ In this study, researchers used artificial intelligence using existing datasets of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19. They measured the proximity of SARS-CoV-2 host genes / proteins to genes / proteins associated with several neurological disorders. The researchers also analyzed the genetic factors that allowed SARS-COV-2 to infect brain tissues and cells. Researchers found little evidence that the virus was directly targeting the brain, but found a close network relationship between the virus and genes / proteins associated with some neurological disorders, especially Alzheimer’s disease. , COVID-19 dementia pointing to a pathway leading to diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. To further investigate this, they investigated the potential association of COVID-19 with neuroinflammation and cerebral microvascular injury, which are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. “We have found that SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly alters Alzheimer’s disease markers involved in brain inflammation, and that certain viral entry factors are highly expressed in cells of the blood-brain barrier,” Dr. Chen said. explained. “These findings indicate that the virus affects several genes or pathways involved in neuroinflammation and brain microvascular injury, which can lead to cognitive deficits such as Alzheimer’s disease.” Researchers also found that individuals with the allele APOE E4 / E4, the greatest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, had reduced expression of antiviral defense genes. This can make these patients more susceptible to COVID-19 infection. “Ultimately, we hope to pave the way for studies that lead to testable and measurable biomarkers that can identify patients at greatest risk of neurological complications from COVID-19,” Cheng said. The doctor says. Dr. Chen and his team are now using state-of-the-art network medicine and artificial intelligence technology to put COVID-19-related neurological problems to practical use against COVID-19-related COVID-19-related neurological problems. We are working to identify specific biomarkers and new therapeutic targets. Source: Ani

