Signs of normal aging, dementia

Misplaced key.

Forget the name.

I’m having a hard time finding the right words.

Enter the room and forget about it for some reason.

Are these early signs of dementia? Or is it a normal sign of aging?

It all depends on the situation, says health experts. Further investigation is needed to distinguish between typical age-related changes and associated signs of cognitive loss.

“Instead of thinking about what the signs of dementia are, we ask,’What are the situations in which the signs appear?'” Jeffrey, founder and director of the Institute for Dementia Research and Prevention.・ Dr. Keller said. In Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “The early changes that can lead to dementia are how the brain works in response to challenges.”

In other words, he said, those who are experiencing normal aging may experience some amnesia. But more important than whether or not they misplaced the key is their procedure to find the key. Is it possible to follow? Or is it possible to retain enough information to perform a multi-part task, such as medical care or filing a tax return, even if it is interrupted along the way?

For people with cognitive decline, “when you plug in a monkey wrench, things fall apart,” Keller says. “It’s time to see if you have the ability to switch tasks.”





Loss of executive function skills (planning, multitasking, decision-making, problem-solving skills) indicates worsening brain health than occasional amnesia. And, according to experts in the field of aging, it can manifest itself in many ways.

For example, people who have lost executive function often lose financial control long before they are diagnosed with dementia. Studies show that patients with Alzheimer’s disease begin to delinquent invoice payments 6 years before diagnosis and their credit score drops 2.5 years before diagnosis.

Dr. James Galvin, a neurologist and director of the University of Miami Center for Brain Health, said there may be other signs of inadequate financial decision-making. “It can impair your judgment and your ability to understand the outcome of your decisions, which can lead to purchases you have never made before or to be a prey to fraud.”

The Alzheimer’s Association lists 10 early signs and symptoms of dementia. Challenges in planning or solving problems. Difficult to complete familiar tasks. Time and place turmoil; struggling to understand visual images and spatial relationships. Language problems when speaking and writing; misplaced things and lose the ability to go back steps. Impaired judgment; withdrawal from work or social activities; and changes in mood and personality.

The question is not whether a person can show any of these signs. Keller said these actions depend on whether they are frequent or serious enough to disrupt daily work and social life.

If any of these behaviors appear, he said it is important to first rule out other health problems.

For example, uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, depression, and other illnesses can cause changes in brain function, such as amnesia.

“The first stop is the family doctor, who is generally associated with the family doctor,” he said. “They can make a diagnosis or start a test to make sure the change is not due to another cause.”

Another reason to be evaluated before the problem progresses is to maximize the chances of being involved in future difficult decisions if you have dementia, says Galvin. “Do they want a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)? Who will be their medical agent? Who will have a permanent power of attorney? We will discuss these things from the beginning. It’s best to address these questions early so that you can take into account the person’s wishes. “

Galvin said it’s difficult to know when to bring people in for evaluation. “It’s not too early or too late, but it’s better to be early than late.”

Once diagnosed, discuss topics such as independence and driving and personal finances. “These are very tricky negotiations,” Galvin said. “Our approach is to empower patients. Put them on as much as possible. Instead of focusing on disability, they can reset the criteria based on their ability at the time. Focus on your abilities. Doing that will give you a pretty good buy-in. “

Dementia cannot be cured, but experts say there are ways to slow down cognitive decline. Practicing healthy behavior early in life has been shown to maintain brain health over time.

Studies show that there are seven common risk factors and behaviors that people can change to maintain brain health. Called Life’s Simple 7, they quit smoking, maintain physical activity, lose weight, eat a healthy diet, and control blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

A recent report from the American Heart Association promotes brain health to primary care providers by assessing and treating patients for depression, diabetes, obesity, social isolation, hearing loss, sleep disorders, and excessive alcohol intake. I am calling for you to do so.

Another thing people can do to maintain brain function is to constantly challenge themselves to learn new things, Keller said. “Learning a new language, learning about new areas of interest, and finding new hobbies can help maintain cognitive flexibility. This is very important for cognitive maintenance.”