DR ELLIE CANNON: What I can do about dry eye … just stop streaming?

I have been suffering from dry eye for over a year. I have tried over-the-counter drugs, prescription drugs, and antihistamines, but they have no effect.

Is there anything that stops the flow of eyes?

Dryness, itching and red eyes are very common. If the symptoms persist, doctors may call it dry eye syndrome.

Normally, the eye secretes oil to moisturize the surface of the eye, but if not produced enough, it can cause inflammation.

Apart from the grainy feel, the main symptom is excessive wateriness, which produces excessive tears when the eyes try to compensate for the dryness.

From time to time, patients find that their eyes are very sensitive to light and are susceptible to infections.

Dry eye, itching and red eyes are very common. If symptoms are constant, doctors may call it dry eye syndrome, DR ELLIE CANNON writes.

Dry eye is especially common among people who wear contact lenses, stare at the screen all day long, and spend a lot of time in a windy and dusty environment.

This condition can also be caused by medications such as antidepressants and some blood pressure treatments. Central heating and air conditioning are also common causes.

If you have eye problems, it is imperative to meet the GP in person or visit an optician for a complete evaluation.

Watery eyes and dry eye are usually harmless, but it is important to rule out eye diseases that can threaten your eyesight.

The best treatment for dry eye, other than over-the-counter lubricating eye drops, is a warm compress used in massage. It’s a little annoying, but it works.

Squeeze the flannel soaked in hot water every morning and night. Do this for 10 minutes and repeat the dipping process when the flannel has cooled.

This process helps produce natural oils for the eyes and provides peace of mind.

A recent blood test showed that my ferritin was very high-375. Looking at my history, I found that this has been the same since 2012.

One GP was worried, but he looked at another and said he didn’t have to worry. can you help?

Why you don’t want to be released from the mask After the so-called “free day”, there was some debate about whether the mask should be thrown away forever, and last week I tweeted my position. Vulnerable patients, such as those receiving chemotherapy, have long been known to be infected in hospital waiting rooms, especially during the flu season. And, as we all know, we eradicated the flu last winter by wearing a mask and keeping a social distance. Photo: Stock image Some people are worried that wearing a mask in the hospital can make long waiting times even more uncomfortable and uncomfortable. But I think paying for the hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly infections we can prevent is a small price to pay. This is a Canadian standard and no one seems to care much. Please tell us your thoughts. Is it so hard?

Doctors often measure ferritin levels with blood tests.

This protein is used as a marker for iron levels in the body. Essential for healthy blood cells, it transports oxygen around the body.

It does not indicate the amount of iron in the blood. This is what we are looking for when testing iron deficiency. Instead, ferritin shows how efficiently the body stores iron.

Also, if a blood test shows elevated ferritin levels, it usually indicates an inflammatory condition or infection. This includes not only type 2 diabetes and liver disease, but also excessive alcohol intake and obesity.

Levels above 300 are considered to have risen moderately, especially over the long term, and may be the result of any of the above conditions, but ask the GP again just in case.

Anything over 1,000 is a serious danger signal. The doctor then needs to do a variety of other tests to find the root cause. This includes testing liver function and blood sugar levels, and searching for inflammatory blood markers.

Blood test results rarely help a single diagnosis. Doctors use them to track changes along with a description of the patient’s own symptoms.

Another potential explanation for consistently high ferritin levels is a common hereditary disorder called hemochromatosis. Excess iron is stored in the body and damages the liver.

This is usually done within the family and the GP can arrange a test for it.

I’ve read that changing a diet low in oxalic acid compounds in nuts and seeds can alleviate the symptoms of erythromelalgia.

I’ve been suffering from a recurrence since 2018, is it helpful to change what I eat?

Erythromelalgia is a rare condition in which the skin on various parts of the body feels hot and painful and turns red. The legs are usually the most distressed, but can also be found on the arms, legs, face and ears.

The pain can feel like a pin or needle, but it can also be painful. The skin is also itchy, soft to the touch and may swell.

These symptoms go on and off, but for people with severe pain, they affect everything from sleep to relationships to work.

Flare-ups are usually caused by something that raises body temperature, such as exercising, wearing jumpers, or eating spicy foods.

There are various effective treatments for this condition. Creams and patches can be used to reduce the sensitivity of skin heat sensors and reduce burns and pain. Some tablets relieve symptoms by increasing the blood supply.

Magnesium is thought to open blood vessels, and general practitioners may advise patients to buy over-the-counter.

Many patients are aware that certain foods can cause symptoms. The most common are spices, alcohol and caffeine.

Keeping a diary of what you eat just before you have symptoms is the key to finding something to avoid.

Scientists know why some foods affect blood pressure and cause fever in the body, but not all.

Foods containing oxalate in nuts, seeds, and some vegetables are not known as common triggers, but they do not cause symptoms in some patients.

It’s about understanding what works and what doesn’t work for you.

If it works for you, keep it going!

A few weeks ago, GP colleague Dr. Amir Khan, who I filled out here while I was away, answered a question about the effectiveness of alternative arthritis treatments.

He said there was little or no evidence that any of them actually worked. Therefore, GP recommends proven methods such as weight loss, exercise, and painkillers as needed.

Some readers say that treatments such as copper bracelets are effective.

My approach is: If something works well and there is no risk, it’s always worth doing. Just because a medical examination does not prove anything does not mean that it does not bring any positive benefits.

Of course, we advise you not to spend a small amount of money.

I like to hear about unusual treatments for common problems, so keep writing.