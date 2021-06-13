Vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of opioid poisoning, MGH studies suggest





People with low levels of vitamin D may be at increased risk of opioid addiction and addiction, and a new study from Massachusetts General Hospital could correct vitamin D deficiencies with cheap and readily available supplements. There is. “Our results suggest that there may be opportunities to influence opioid epidemics in the field of public health,” said Friday, director of the MGH Cancer Center’s melanoma program. Dr. David Fisher, the author of the study, said. Fisher and his colleagues have discovered that vitamin D deficiency can increase the desire for opioids and put people at risk of poisoning. One group of studies compared normal laboratory mice with vitamin D-deficient mice. After conditioning the mice with a small amount of morphine, the deficient patients continued to look for drugs. That behavior was less common in non-deficient mice. Studies have shown that their opioid response returned to normal when vitamin D levels in mice were modified. “Vitamin D levels regulate the behavioral response to opium, which seems to be an evolutionary pathway,” Fisher told Herald. This study is based on Fisher’s previous study and found that exposure to the sun produces endorphins that activate the same receptors as opioids in the brain. The only explanation for the sun-seeking habit is to produce vitamin D, the sun’s vitamin that our bodies cannot make on their own. Fisher thought that vitamin D deficiency could make the body more sensitive to the effects of opioids, but animal models suggest he is right. “When vitamin D deficiency is present in mice, all major opioid responses such as addiction, withdrawal, and pain thresholds are exaggerated,” Fisher said. The study also found that morphine works more effectively as an analgesic in vitamin D-deficient mice. If this also applies to humans, Fischer said it means that patients with vitamin D deficiency taking painkillers are more likely to be addicted to the exaggerated euphoric effect. Previous studies have shown that patients with opioid use disorders are more likely to be deficient in sunlight vitamins. In one study cited in Fisher’s study, patients with moderately low vitamin D levels were 50% more likely to use opioids than other patients with normal levels, and patients with severe vitamin D deficiency were 90% more likely. .. Vitamin D level correction is cheap and easy with supplements found in most drug stores. “Correcting vitamin D levels in large numbers of people at risk or already opioid addicts is cheap, easy and safe,” Fisher said. Vitamin D could be used to prevent, treat, and prevent recurrence of addiction, Fisher said. “Hopefully, this will be tested,” Fisher said, as human clinical trials would be needed to further prove that it was found in mice.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos