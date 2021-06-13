COVID Update: Saturday, June 12th

Former Council member John Durand updates COVID daily with updates On his Facebook page After March 2020. Many members of the community have helped them. Reposted here with his permission.

Daily updates on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Yesterday, 198 new COVID cases were announced in Los Angeles County, and five more were announced. The positive rate is still low, less than half of 1%. Inpatients remain stable, low at 240.

Fear of unvaccinated people

There is a great opinion piece on the front page of the CA section of LA TImes written by Nita Lelyveld. I sincerely agree with her writing. The title of the work is “The mask may be off, but I’m worried about Ringers. As California approaches reopening, I’m worried about unvaccinated people.”

For the last 15 months, I’ve been writing these daily updates. I sometimes complain. I may praise you. I ask questions from time to time. Sometimes I muse. Sometimes I wander. I scream from time to time. Daily updates are not planned in advance. I started typing based on what I read in the morning editions of the LA Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and more.

Every day we have seen the numbers go up. Daily case load and death. Positive rates and hospitalizations that fluctuate but currently remain low. But there are 3 days left until June 15th. In three days, we open the door wide and begin a new chapter in “post-COVID” life.

But here is the reality. Cases and deaths do not magically disappear on Tuesday. Sure, the numbers have been sifted and now seem to be slowly increasing compared to when they passed the winter. There were 198 cases yesterday. Only 5 people died. Wow! However, this is not the case if you are one of the bereaved families of 198 or 5 dead.

The mask will come off on Tuesday. Social distancing is evaporating on Tuesday. The limited capacity will disappear on Tuesday. All bars and restaurants are 100% reopened. The gym, yoga studio, school and 12-step meetings will all return to “normal” on Tuesday. And these conditions are the same for those who have been vaccinated and those who have not. Those who have not been vaccinated will not continue to mask while the vaccinated friend removes the mask.

I really didn’t like this.

Here’s a real-life confirmation-if you’re vaccinated-there’s a 99% chance that you won’t get seriously ill or die from COVID. Without vaccination, you have the same chance of running as millions of other infected people. You are more likely to get sick, but less likely to be hospitalized or die. Good odds, right? Unless you are one of 600,000 dead.

However, the overwhelming majority and the vast majority of deaths after this date are unvaccinated, with occasional exceptions to prove the statistical rule that 1% of vaccinated people become ill and die. Occurs.

Red and blue “sing”

The United States is unlikely to meet our national goal of achieving a 70% vaccination rate by July 4. According to an article posted by CNN Today, it will reach about 67% at the current pace.

But thanks to politics, not science, Blue says Joe Biden won (including California). Currently, 69.9% of adults receive at least one dose. And 3 weeks left. However, RED states that Mr. Trump has won. On average, 54.9% of adults receive at least one dose.

A state-by-state analysis shows that 13 of the 25 states Biden acquired last fall reached the 70% mark. In the additional seven states, more than 67% of adults receive a single dose, reaching 70% by July 4.

None of the states Trump hired last fall have more than 67% of adults vaccinated at least once. The closest is Nevada with 62.8% (which is higher than the four blue states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada).

The only blue states that are likely to miss the 70% mark by July 4 are Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.

I’m not happy to pick up these statistics. I hope the Red States and Trampers will not be harmed. But I absolutely despise Donald Trump’s questioning of COVID and vaccines. Go to hell with his supporters. Let them challenge the virus. This was a very horrifying cheating for him, he deserved to go to the trash can of history, and killed more Americans than anyone else in our history. It’s a shame. is.

LA today will be sunny at 86 degrees. If you are vaccinated, go out and take a deep breath. If you have not been vaccinated, go to CVS today to get your vaccination. Just get it done. Post quietly or on social media. Don’t do it just because you’re red or blue. But you believe in science and data.